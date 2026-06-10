Hurricanes scratch Frederik Andersen, start Brandon Bussi

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LAS VEGAS -- Trailing 2-1 in the series, Carolina started goaltender Brandon Bussi Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bussi stepped in during Game 3 on Saturday night, after starter Frederik Andersen was pulled with Vegas holding a 4-0 lead. Before entering the final round, Andersen, who will be a free agent in July, was 12-1 in the postseason as the Hurricanes defeated Ottawa, Philadelphia and Montreal.

Bussi eventually took the 5-4 loss in double overtime of Game 3, but he stopped 18 of 19 shots as the Hurricanes rallied to tie the game at 4-4.

Bussi, a part-time starter in the regular season, finished the year at 31-6-2. On Tuesday, he is being backed up by third-string netminder Pyotr Kochetkov. A source told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that Andersen is a healthy scratch with no injury designation.