Sources: NHLPA eyes Mike Babcock inquiry before Oilers hire

The NHLPA expects a full NHL investigation of coach Mike Babcock before the Edmonton Oilers can hire him, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The investigation would cover Babcock's time with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023, when he was hired but never coached a game for the team.

Hired in July 2023, Babcock resigned that September after an NHLPA investigation into claims that he violated players' privacy when he asked to see photos on their cellphones. The NHLPA shared its findings with the NHL, which shared them with Blue Jackets management. Team president John Davidson said at the time that "we got it wrong" in hiring Babcock.

Since he resigned, the NHL did not have a formal investigation of Babcock. Sources said the NHLPA expects that process would be seen through if Edmonton attempts to hire Babcock as its new head coach.

The NHLPA said Monday that Oilers players had reached out regarding Babcock's status and any open investigations into his conduct. A league source said the NHLPA had not asked the NHL for a formal investigation of Babcock as of Tuesday night.

The Oilers have been in talks with Babcock, 63, as they seek a replacement for Kris Knoblauch. Sources told ESPN that Edmonton's core leadership group has been consulted about Babcock's hiring and provided input to management. Sportsnet reported Monday that Babcock met with the players and spoke directly with Edmonton owner Daryl Katz.

Although he hasn't coached in the NHL since November 2019, Babcock would bring a pedigree of success and championship experience to the Oilers. Babcock won a Stanley Cup in 2008 with the Detroit Red Wings and is 12th in career wins by an NHL coach (700). He is in the IIHF Triple Gold Club, having coached a world championship-winning team in 2004, a Stanley Cup winner and Olympic gold medal winners for Canada in 2010 and 2014.

The Oilers would be Babcock's fourth NHL coaching stop. He led the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to the Western Conference championship in his first NHL season (2002-03) during his two years there. He coached the Red Wings for 10 seasons, winning two conference titles and the Stanley Cup. He coached the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015 to 2020.

While Babcock's coaching tactics and psychological approach with players had come under scrutiny in Detroit, they came into sharp focus after he was fired in Toronto. Specifically, there was an incident involving Mitch Marner in which the coach asked the then-rookie to rank the hardest-working players on the team and shared that list with his teammates.

The Oilers have been searching for an alternative behind the bench ever since the Vegas Golden Knights refused to allow them to interview former coach Bruce Cassidy, who was fired with eight games left in the season but has a year left on his contract.

Before the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL reaffirmed that the Golden Knights are within their rights to deny Cassidy permission to interview with divisional rivals such as Edmonton and Los Angeles, which instead hired well-traveled coach Peter Laviolette on Monday.

"Obviously, we don't find it unreasonable because we're allowing it to happen. I do think Vegas is clearly within their contractual rights to do what they're doing," deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.