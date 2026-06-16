Flyers acquire goalie Woll, defenseman Benoit from Maple Leafs

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers acquired goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

They sent goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the draft next week to the Leafs.

The swap gives Philadelphia a dependable backup to prospective starter Dan Vladar coming off a career year that included a strong first round of the playoffs to beat Pittsburgh. Vladar is eligible to sign an extension July 1.

The move to add Ersson, Andrae and a pick for Woll and Benoit is new Toronto general manager John Chayka's first change to the roster since taking over in early May.