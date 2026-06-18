2026 NHL draft: Every team's biggest prospect pipeline need

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The Stanley Cup has been awarded to the Carolina Hurricanes, and the 2026 NHL draft is about a week away, with the first round on June 26 and the second through seventh rounds on June 27.

Each team is in a different place in its competitive cycle. Some have loaded prospect pipelines enabling them to compete over the next decade, others are heading into rebuilding mode, and a few have barren cupboards towards the end of their contention windows. Whether a team has a glaring need at one or multiple positions, there are only so many draft picks to improve their pipeline.

To understand where each team stands heading into the draft, we look at the most pressing needs for each team and how they can approach filling those holes with specific players.

Atlantic Division

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 4th (DET), 4th (TB), 7th

The Bruins have a glaring need for right-handed defensemen, and one has to believe they would have selected Keaton Verhoeff if Toronto's pick had transferred. Alas, the Leafs won the lottery, and the Bruins still need right-handed defenders.

The Bruins have one selection in each of the first three rounds and three selections in the fourth round, which should give them ample opportunity to add right-handed defenders to the organization. Tommy Bleyl, Juho Piiparinen, Giorgos Pantelas and Luke Shairer present good options at each of their selections.

2026 draft picks: 1st (EDM), 4th, 5th, 6th

The Sabres spent years bolstering their prospect pool, and as a result, they are pretty well-rounded. The left side on defense is a clear weakness in the pipeline, while the right side has two players projected to play regular NHL games. The Sabres also need a left winger with some size who can play top-six minutes.

With only one pick in the first three rounds, the Sabres will have to choose which need to address and should opt for the best player available, as a player is likely to fall to them. Targeting Adam Novotny, Nikita Klepov, Xavier Villeneuve or Nikita Shcherbakov makes sense for the Sabres in the first round, while continuing to bet on upside in the later rounds to bolster the left side of their pipeline at forward and on defense.

2026 draft picks: 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (CGY)

After trading their first to St. Louis and missing the playoffs, the Red Wings are in some trouble. The return in a potential Dylan Larkin trade should vastly reshape the prospect pipeline. Whether that happens before or after the draft is yet to be determined.

The Red Wings need to add to left-handed defenders to their organization. From the NHL club down to the prospect pipeline, there is a shortage of high-caliber defensemen on the left side. Using their draft capital and any return for roster players to bolster the left side of the blue line needs to be the top priority for the Red Wings this summer.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (WSH), 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Panthers don't need futures while on the back nine of their Cup contention window. Instead, they need a player who can immediately step into the lineup and play. After a season riddled with injuries to key players, the Panthers will be back in serious Cup contention next season.

There is a 50-50 chance the Panthers trade their first-round pick, but if Alberts Smits falls to them, he is the most NHL-ready defender and will be able to contribute over the next few years on an entry-level contract while the Panthers compete for the Stanley Cup.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 4th (WPG), 6th, 7th, 7th (CAR)

Montreal has a relatively loaded prospect pipeline at all positions. That will happen when you draft as often as Montreal did during its turbocharged rebuild. Montreal could use some depth on the left wing, with a lack of prospects projected to play in the NHL in the pipeline.

Depending on how the club views the futures of David Reinbacher and Bryce Pickford, the Canadiens should look to bolster the defensive pipeline too. Defenders who are less offensively driven and considered two-way players with elite mobility and transition play would give the club more depth.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 3rd (FLA), 3rd (DAL), 4th (CBJ), 5th, 6th

The Senators' most pressing need is at forward, particularly the center ice position, as their top prospects are defenders and goaltenders. Currently, the Senators don't have a single forward prospect projected to play more than 200 games in the NHL. The Sens absolutely need to get some young forwards with skill and upside in their draft.

There are plenty of smaller forwards with high-end potential in this draft class, and the Sens are exactly the type of team that needs to swing on the potential of those prospects. Whether it is centers or wingers, the Sens need prospects who can develop into play drivers in the middle six.

2026 draft picks: 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 5th (SEA), 6th, 7th

The Lightning have not drafted very much through their contention window, and it has left them without a single defenseman projected to play NHL games. For a contending team, the Lightning have quite a few forwards projected to be play valuable NHL roles.

With uncertain futures around the Lightning blue line, they need to start looking ahead to developing the next wave of defenders in the organization. They will have options with their second- and third-round picks to add defensemen to their pipeline and have time to develop them into NHL contributors.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 3rd (OTT), 3rd (PHI), 4th, 5th, 5th (COL), 6th

If the Maple Leafs intend to keep Auston Matthews and compete, they need someone who can step into the lineup now. They will get that with Gavin McKenna at No. 1 overall.

Outside of that, the Leafs need defenders, and high-end defenders are rarely available via trade or free agency. The Leafs cannot pass on McKenna, but leveraging current roster players in a trade to acquire another high draft pick to acquire one of the talented defenders in this draft class is a viable option. Ben Danford's play in the AHL playoffs has to be a confidence boost for the organization, but the Leafs need to draft and develop a true difference-maker on the blue line.

Metropolitan Division

2026 draft picks: 1st, 4th (SJ), 6th, 6th (TOR)

The Canes have always drafted players with projectable scoring profiles and don't necessarily have a glaring need in their prospect pool, which is frightening for opponents given that they are poised to compete for years to come after winning it all in 2026.

If there is a need, it would be on defense. Dominik Badinka is the only right-handed prospect projected to play NHL games, and they aren't as strong on defense as they are up front. The Canes usually grab the player with a quality scoring profile who slips to them, and that feels like Nikita Klepov at No. 31. If they opt to bolster their defense, Xavier Villeneuve, Nikita Shcherbakov, Tommy Bleyl and Juho Piiparinen are likely options for them at that spot.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (STL), 3rd (COL), 4th (TOR), 5th, 6th (PIT), 7th

The Blue Jackets have a clear need on the wing in their prospect pool. Many of their current young wingers are on the smaller side, and some of their centers will likely be wingers at the NHL level, but the Blue Jackets would do well to add a few more.

They will have options at each of their selections to draft wingers with legitimate scoring profiles. If Ethan Belchetz gets to them in the teens, he'd fit perfectly into their pipeline. With their other selections, players such as Ryan Roobroeck, Marcus Nordmark, Jonah Sivertson and Landon Amrhein would be worthwhile.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 4th (WPG), 5th, 6th

The Devils have a plethora of goaltenders and defensemen in the prospect pool that have NHL projections. The Devils now need forwards who are play drivers.

With Sunny Mehta at the top of hockey operations, the Devils are likely to target players with scoring profiles that are indicative of NHL success. Adding play-driving forwards who win puck battles and create offense is paramount to success. The Devils are set for the future on the blue line and need to focus on building out a pipeline of forwards who can make an impact at the NHL level.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

Without a doubt, the Islanders have a glaring need for right-handed defenders, as they don't have a single one in their pipeline projected to play NHL games. Their first-round pick almost surely needs to be used on a right-handed defender.

Ryan Lin is the obvious target, and likely to be available. If the Isles can acquire another top-40 pick, Tommy Bleyl and Juho Piiparinen are also logical targets. Bottom line: That's a spot that needs to be addressed this summer.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (DAL), 2nd (CAR), 3rd, 3rd (NYI), 3rd (LA), 3rd (BUF), 5th, 6th, 6th (CHI), 7th (VAN)

The Rangers need high-end talent and, specifically, impactful prospects at center. With Gabe Perreault expected to play a full-time NHL role next year, the Rangers have Liam Greentree and Malcolm Spence on the wings. The Rangers don't have a single center in their pipeline projected to play NHL games, and that's a problem.

The Rangers will have the option to select one of the top defenders or Viggo Bjorck at No. 5 overall but need to stock the pipeline with seven picks in the first three rounds. With four picks in the third round, it may be worth trading up to the middle of the second to improve the probability of getting a player they value that slides.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th

With only four selections in the upcoming draft, the Flyers do not have a lot of room to bolster their prospect pipeline, but they have one of the youngest lineups in the NHL. The Flyers should be looking to add defenders on the left side, as well as high-end skill.

Given the Flyers' dedication to acquiring players who play coach Rick Tocchet's style, there are a few defensemen who fit the bill in the Flyers' range. Maksim Sokolovskii has Flyer written all over him. Nikita Shcherbakov also fits the mold, but the Flyers could also bolster their left side with Maddox Dagenais or Gleb Pugachyov, who fit the organizational desire to play a physical and in-your-face style.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (WPG), 3rd, 6th (NSH)

Given the age of their current Hall of Fame centers and the lack of a single NHL center in the pipeline, the Penguins have a glaring need in the middle of the ice. Though Ben Kindel could develop and move to the middle, the Penguins need to add centers to their organization.

With three picks in the first two rounds, the Penguins have opportunity to add projectable centers to the pipeline. Alexander Command, Oliver Suvanto, Ilia Morozov and Brooks Rogowski are logical targets with their first three selections. Grabbing two centers in the first two rounds would be a major win for the Penguins.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (ANA), 4th, 5th, 7th

The Capitals desperately need centers in their prospect pipeline, with only Milton Gastrin projected to play NHL games, albeit in a bottom-six role. The Caps have opted for value when selecting in the back half of the first round, meaning their first-rounders may not be centers if top scoring profiles were to be available.

The good news for the Capitals is they have two first-round picks in the late teens, and they are surely hoping Tynan Lawrence or Alexander Command is available to them. If not, there are plenty of centers with middle-six projections available in the 20-40 range. Trading back in the first round to acquire a second-round pick would give the Capitals additional draft capital, while likely having the opportunity to draft a center of similar to value to Command (Oliver Suvanto, Yegor Shilov, Ilia Morozov, Brooks Rogowski).

Central Division

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (TOR), 2nd (NYI), 3rd, 4th (OTT), 7th, 7th (FLA)

The Blackhawks need left-handed defenders and a top-six winger, ideally one for Connor Bedard. Luckily for them, they are virtually guaranteed to end up with Ivar Stenberg or Carson Carels with their first pick.

If Stenberg falls to them at No. 4, they should be doing cartwheels. An NHL-ready winger who can slide into the top six and have an immediate impact would be a coup. If not, Carels is an equally exciting prospect who should blossom into a top-pairing defender in the near future.

Regardless, Chicago needs to leverage its draft capital to acquire players who can play immediately, or who can develop into impactful players in the next few years. With four picks in the first two rounds, including three in the top 40, the Blackhawks have more than enough opportunity to bolster their prospect pool with quality prospects at both positions.

2026 draft picks: 3rd (NSH), 4th, 4th (CAR), 5th (BOS), 5th (PHI), 7th, 7th (NYR), 7th (OTT), 7th (PIT)

The Avalanche own nine picks in the upcoming draft. The problem is, four of them are in the seventh round, and just one of them is in the first three.

There is a gaping hole in the defensive pipeline on the right side. Given that Cale Makar is expected to remain atop the Avalanche right-handed defenseman pyramid until the end of his career, that isn't a massive issue. However, it is never good to have zero prospects at a given position. The Avalanche have found some late-round gems in recent years, so there is reason to believe they can find some right-side D options with one of their picks.

2026 draft picks: 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (TOR)

The Stars need high-end talent at every position. After trading away or graduating many of their prospects, the Stars are left with relatively bare cupboards and don't have a single prospect projected to become a top-six forward or top-four defender.

Dallas has just one pick total in the first four rounds of this year's draft, making the acquisition of high-end prospects very difficult. The Stars may be best served using some of their current talent to acquire prospects who will be able to contribute on entry-level contracts, as the franchise continues through its contention window. Regardless of how they acquire the talent, the Stars need to add it at every position.

2026 draft picks: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 5th (SJ), 6th

When you trade away three of your top young players to acquire a Norris Trophy winner, the top of your prospect pool gets depleted quickly.

The Wild are fortunate to have a few prospects with potential to impact the middle of the lineup at forward and defense. Hunter Haight and Charlie Stramel should receive opportunities next season if they aren't traded, and the Wild will need to replenish the pipeline of right-handed players as a result. Both players can play center and the right wing, and the Wild need some right-handed forwards with upside.

Given their lack of draft capital, they will need to swing on upside in the later rounds, targeting players with promising profiles who slip through for one reason or another.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (MIN), 3rd (SEA), 4th, 4th (PIT), 5th, 5th (EDM), 5th (CAR), 6th (UTA), 7th

Under new management with Chris MacFarland taking over as GM, the Predators will need to continue to add to their prospect pool, particularly on defense. Outside of Ryker Lee, they also need a high-end skilled winger. It feels like Ethan Belchetz fits that target perfectly, if he's available. If not, Ryan Lin makes sense with a need on the right side.

With 11 picks in the draft, the Preds have room to swing for the fences in the later rounds, which they should be doing. If the Preds opt to target both areas in this draft class, they have an opportunity to add the likes of Marcus Nordmark, Ryan Roobroeck, Luke Schairer, William Hakansson and Jonas Woo to their pipeline.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (DET), 1st (COL), 3rd, 3rd (NJ), 3rd (SJ), 4th, 4th (DAL), 5th, 5th (PIT), 6th, 7th

The Blues need centers badly, and are likely hoping that either Viggo Bjorck or Tynan Lawrence is available at No. 11. If not, they can select whichever defenseman slipped out of the top 10 and then take a projectable middle-six center at No. 15.

Given where the Blues are selecting, there is no reason they shouldn't come away with at least one NHL center. Lawrence and Bjorck represent top-six options, while Alexander Command and Oliver Suvanto are middle-six options.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 3rd (CAR), 4th, 5th, 5th (CHI), 7th

The Mammoth have one of the best pipelines in the NHL, thanks to a lot of years in Arizona where they drafted more than any other team. Within that pipeline, there is a lack of a power-play quarterback and some wingers.

At No. 19, they are likely to have one of their highly rated prospects slide to them and can select whomever that may be. It stands to reason that at least two of Adam Novotny, Nikita Klepov, Ryan Lin and Xavier Villeneuve are available there. None of the defenders fits Utah's edict of bigger players on the back end, but would represent the best option for a power-play quarterback within the organization.

Whomever they select at No. 19, the Mammoth can use their middle-round picks to add more wingers and offensive defensemen given the depth at center and big defensive defensemen already in the org.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 4th (BUF or EDM), 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (BUF)

The Jets have a few needs, with the most pressing being right-handed defensemen. Daxon Rudolph or Keaton Verhoeff should be available for the Jets when they make their first-round selection at No. 8 and would immediately give the Jets a blue-chip prospect who can develop into an impactful top-four defender.

Further down in the draft, the Jets have a need for skilled forwards -- which can be acquired through trade or using remaining draft capital on projectable scoring profiles. If the Jets can land another first-round pick, targeting players such as Nikita Klepov, Elton Hermansson and JP Hurlbert -- who could become top-six contributors -- would provide a significant boost to their prospect pool.

Pacific Division

2026 draft picks: 2nd, 3rd, 4th (PHI), 5th, 6th, 7th

The Ducks have quite a few defensive prospects projected to play impactful roles in the NHL. But after Beckett Sennecke graduated from the pipeline, the Ducks don't have as much talent depth at forward.

Lacking a first-round pick for the first time since 2017, the Ducks will need to rely on their scouting and development staffs to produce a winger or two who can contribute in a middle-six role. With young centers in the lineup, the Ducks could use a few wingers to fill things out and support their talented centers.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (VGK), 2nd, 2nd (NYR), 2nd (UTA), 2nd (OTT), 3rd, 3rd (VAN), 4th, 5th, 6th

Defenseman Zayne Parekh represents the Flames' best chance at a difference-maker in the prospect pool, and they need to add some more high-end talent. Calgary will have an opportunity to add a difference-maker at the center position with the sixth overall pick, and with two first-rounders and four second-rounders, the Flames can and should be swinging on elite talent.

Alternatively, the Flames could also package a few of those picks to move up in the first round. Targeting Viggo Bjorck at No. 6, and continuing to go after players with elite skill sets and competitive profiles -- the Ruck brothers, Ryder Cali, Simas Ignatavicius -- with their early picks could provide the foundation for Calgary's contention window into the 2030s.

2026 draft picks: 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th

When you trade away Sam O'Reilly, you're left with a gaping hole at center in the prospect pool. Only Isaac Howard and Beau Akey are projected to be regular NHL players within the Oilers system, and that is a real problem.

The Oilers haven't had many picks in the first few rounds over the last few years, so it should be no surprise they lack depth. Having zero centers on the way is concerning, regardless of having superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the NHL roster.

With no first-rounder and just their own second- and third-round picks this year, the reality is, they need to choose the best player available at those spots. They need players capable of reading the game at an elite level, with the potential to consistently execute.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (CBJ), 3rd (WSH), 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (COL), 7th

The Kings are loaded in goal, with the best group of netminder prospects in the NHL, but they are very thin on skilled forwards. None of the forwards in the Kings' pipeline project to play above the bottom six, and only three project to hit the 200-game threshold in the NHL. Bottom-six players are vital to winning championships, but elite talent is a necessary ingredient for any serious contender.

The Kings have three picks in the first two rounds and desperately need to add prospects with skill and upside. Targeting players such as Nikita Klepov, Adam Novotny, Mathis Preston, JP Hurlbert, Ryan Roobroeck and Jaxon Cover with their first three selections would go a long way to adding skill to the top-six group.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (COL), 4th (FLA), 4th (VGK), 5th (MTL), 6th (PHI or CBJ), 7th

This one is a slam dunk: The Sharks need a top-tier defensive prospect, with the potential to be a No. 1 franchise defender that drives offense and controls the defensive pace of the game.

There are at least two of those defenders in the upcoming draft, and the Sharks are in a unique position picking second overall. They can use their pick to trade for a proven NHL defender of that caliber, or they can draft Carson Carels, Chase Reid or Keaton Verhoeff. Sam Dickinson is an excellent player, but he's going to be better as a No. 2 in San Jose.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (TB), 2nd, 4th, 4th (NYR), 6th, 7th, 7th (NJ)

The Kraken need to continue to add high-end talent to their pool, particularly on the blue line. Many of their early selections have been on forwards -- and consequently, there is no shortage of talented forward prospects in their system -- but they lack a blue-chip defensive prospect.

With three picks in the top 40, the Kraken have an opportunity to significantly bolster their defensive prospect pool with the likes of Daxon Rudolph, Alberts Smits or Malte Gustafsson in the first round, and Nikita Shcherbakov, Brek Liske and Alexander Belecki with picks in the second and fourth rounds.

2026 draft picks: 1st, 1st (MIN), 2nd, 2nd (SJ), 3rd (CBJ), 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (WSH), 6th (BOS)

The Canucks' most pressing need is skill. They need it on defense, and they need it at forward. It is not about positional need or desire; the Canucks desperately need to draft players with elite scoring profiles and high upside with every selection.

If Ivar Stenberg gets to three, that is a no-brainer pick. It continues with their other selections in their early rounds. They should target players such as Nikita Klepov, Adam Novotny, Mathis Preston, Ryan Roobroeck, Yegor Shilov, Casey Mutryn, Tommy Bleyl and Xavier Villeneuve.

The Canucks desperately need an influx of skill and upside at every position in their prospect pool as part of the rebuild. It starts with drafting the best players available and extracting value wherever possible.

2026 draft picks: 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th

The Golden Knights need to draft players who will hold value around the league because most of their selections are likely to be included in trade packages as opposed to playing for Vegas. To do this, they must draft the most skilled players with high ceilings.

With only one pick in the first four rounds, the Golden Knights will need to swing on elite skill and hope the player develops into a valuable commodity over the next year or two. That will allow Vegas to include them in deals to acquire veterans that will help the team continue to compete for the Stanley Cup.