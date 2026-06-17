Predators hire Langenbrunner as special assistant to MacFarland

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NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators hired longtime NHL player and former Boston Bruins executive Jamie Langenbrunner as a special assistant to new general manager Chris MacFarland on Wednesday.

Langenbrunner, who scored 243 goals with Dallas, New Jersey and St. Louis during an 18-year career that included a pair of Stanley Cup victories, will focus on professional scouting, collegiate free-agent scouting and recruiting, and special assignments with the Predators.

The 50-year-old spent more than a decade with the Boston Bruins after retiring in 2013. He worked in various capacities with the Bruins, including stints as a development coach and director of player development before becoming assistant general manager in 2022.

A member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Langenbrunner won the Cup with Dallas in 1999 and New Jersey in 2003. He also served as captain of the silver-medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.