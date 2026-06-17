Sabres trade up to No. 20 draft pick, send Kesselring to Sharks

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The San Jose Sharks acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring and the 27th pick in next week's NHL draft from the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday for the 20th selection.

Kesselring, 26, spent just one season in Buffalo and appeared in only 34 games due to injuries and repeated stretches as a healthy scratch. He was part of the Arizona Coyotes -- and then Utah Mammoth -- organizations from 2022 to 2025 before being sent with forward Josh Doan via trade to the Sabres for forward JJ Peterka last June.

Kesselring, who is 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, is coming off a two-year contract that can make him a restricted free agent July 1. If the Sharks can come to terms with him, he projects to be a solid right-shot addition to the club's third pairing.

"Michael has a big frame with solid two-way ability," San Jose general manager Mike Grier said in a news release Wednesday. "He is a responsible player in the defensive zone with a well-rounded offensive game and will be a good upgrade for us patrolling the blueline. We're happy to have him a part of the organization."

The move gives San Jose increased flexibility in its draft plans. Along with the 27th selection, the Sharks hold the second overall pick. Now that Kesselring is a possibility to step in next season, Grier can look at the bigger picture for San Jose with the second slot.

The Sharks saw their ongoing rebuild begin to fast-track last season with a standout campaign from Macklin Celebrini, who had 45 goals and 115 points in 82 games. That, among other factors, propelled the Sharks closer to earning a playoff berth than they had been in years.

Grier has been slowly adding to San Jose's group of young talent, and Kesselring could be another contributor helping to push the Sharks forward.