Goldeneyes draft Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey first in PWHL entry draft

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Caroline Harvey - the standout NCAA defenseman and 2026 Olympic gold medalist - was selected first overall by the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the Professional Women's Hockey League entry draft on Wednesday.

Harvey, 23, capped off a four-year collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers in March by being crowned the Patty Kazmaier Award Winner as the NCAA's best female hockey player. It was the latest in a long list of accolades for Harvey amid her incredible senior year captaining Wisconsin to another national championship - she paced all NCAA defenders with 18 goals and 64 points (setting a new record by a Badgers' blueliner) in 33 games and ranked second nationally in points per game (1.94) while collecting the most assists per game (1.39).

Harvey also guided the USA to a gold medal victory at February's Olympic Games in Milan, where she grabbed nine points (tied for the tournament high) and was named Best Defender and MVP of the women's hockey field. The International Ice Hockey Federation also selected Harvey on Wednesday as its Female Player of the Year.

The New Hampshire native's success has made her one of the game's increasingly established stars at both ends of the ice, with an elite puck-moving capability from the backend that translates into play-driving offensive ability. That rare combination will make Harvey a top-pairing anchor for the Goldeneyes as a franchise-defining skater.

That reputation will place immediate pressure on Harvey to perform. All her accomplishments to date have been in preparation for the inevitable expectations of now entering the professional ranks and leading Vancouver into its next chapter.

"When stakes are high, it's just going back to having fun and remember why we play the game," she told ESPN before the draft. "For me, I'm just looking forward to that [I'll be going to] a new team, with a new opportunity, new teammates, new coaches, new everything, and no matter where I land, it's just a lot of excitement. I just love the game so much."

Other players expected to go high in Wednesday's draft include Harvey's Badgers' teammate and fellow defender Laila Edwards, Minnesota blueliner Abbey Murphy, Penn State forward Tessa Janecke and Wisconsin forwards Kirstin Simms and Lacey Eden.

Vancouver was the PWHL's first-ever expansion team when they officially joined the league ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The Goldeneyes landed third-last in PWHL standings last year among the then-eight team field but earned the coveted first pick in Wednesday's draft via the league's Gold Plan which was designed to reward clubs that remain competitive even after falling outside the postseason picture.

The PWHL has announced four new expansion teams - in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas and San Jose - that will compete at the outset of the 2026-27 season. That influx of teams meant more talent than ever would coming off the board at Wednesday's event, where a six-round draft will see 72 players (from more than 235 declared women) being slotted with new clubs.