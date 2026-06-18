Are the Golden Knights actually evil? We asked the players

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Shea Theodore remembers a time when people didn't despise the Vegas Golden Knights.

The defenseman was a part of their inaugural team in 2017-18, back when they were known as the "Golden Misfits." There was some grousing about how hockey in Vegas wouldn't work. There was grumbling about how they leveraged newly established expansion draft rules to immediately build a winner. But many hockey fans were delighted by this disparate roster making the Stanley Cup Final in their first season, in front of showgirls, fans dressed like Elvis and an intoxicating theatricality at home games.

"It's been interesting being here from the start and just seeing the hate grow," Theodore told ESPN.

Rotowire tried to quantify that hate in May with a study that determined which teams "America's hockey fans love to hate." Through a somewhat convoluted methodology, they determined that the Golden Knights were the "No.1 villain," the most hated team in 11 states, stretching from Alaska to Kansas.

The poll gained enough traction that star center Jack Eichel was asked about it during Vegas' final media availability following its Game 6 elimination by the champion Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final.

"There was a poll that came out that Vegas was the most hated team? Who voted on that? Random bunch of people?" he asked. "I mean, I'll say this: If you ask guys in the league, Vegas ain't on people's no-trade list."

That mic drop moment was echoed by GM Kelly McCrimmon later in the week when asked about the poll.

"Our players love playing here. Jack made the point there wouldn't be a player in the NHL that had Vegas on their no-trade list. The organization gives our players every resource to be the best that they can be, as a person and as a player. And it's a great city to live in," he said.

Jack Eichel has had many reasons to smile during his Golden Knights tenure. Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

But McCrimmon said the No. 1 reason those players want to play in Vegas to "they have a chance to win" every season. "When you hear that a person from another organization is interested in coming to Vegas, the first reason they're interested in coming to Vegas is because we win," he said.

For many, there's a parenthetical phrase affixed at the end of that sentence: "(by any means necessary)."

The Golden Knights have forged that ruthless reputation by:

Bending NHL rules, from the expansion draft to those related to the salary cap and long-term injured reserve.

Leveraging tax-related advantages in Nevada to lure superstar talent on friendly contracts.

Refusing to allow a former coach to interview with a division rival, as is customary in the NHL.

Losing a second-round draft pick and getting a $100,000 fine for flouting media access rules in this season's playoffs, part of a pattern of media suppression and intimidation by the team.

Signing goalie Carter Hart months after he was acquitted of sexual assault in a high-profile trial in Canada. Opposing fans took notice.

Having an unwavering swagger, even before they earned it. In Year 1 of the franchise, owner Bill Foley said, "Playoffs in three, Cup in six." They made the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. They won it five years later.

But most of all, their callous treatment of players who are no longer useful from a roster or salary cap standpoint, no matter what they meant to the franchise.

"There's just a complete just lack of sympathy and humanity in some of the decisions that they make, and the way they treat some of these people," one NHL source said.

The list of ex-Knights is staggering and forever increasing. Beloved players such as goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, the first face of the franchise whose bitter split was well documented; defenseman Nate Schmidt, unofficial president of the Golden Knights' "Fun Committee" in the COVID-19 playoff bubble, shipped to Winnipeg to make room for free agent Alex Pietrangelo; and Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault, whom the team walked away from as a free agent in 2024.

Alex Tuch, Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty, Robin Lehner, Nicolas Roy, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson, William Carrier, Logan Thompson, most of their prospects and now four coaches, as coach John Tortorella wanted another year behind the bench but was denied by McCrimmon in favor of AHL coach Ryan Craig.

You're useful, until you're not.

play 1:58 Wilbon baffled by Golden Knights promoting AHL coach Ryan Craig

Ask Adin Hill. The goalie backstopped the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2023. As Carter Hart struggled against the Hurricanes last week, Tortorella scoffed at Hill even being considered to replace him. He is signed through 2030-31 with a $6.25 million annual cap hit, an untenable contract for a backup goalie.

He's probably next.

"Whatever happens in summer, happens. It's part of life," he said.

The disposability of Vegas players, thanks to the aggressive stewardship of Foley, McCrimmon and president of hockey operations George McPhee, was the talk of the media room after the Stanley Cup Final.

Would they ignore what many believe is a handshake agreement on a new contract with defenseman Rasmus Andersson, acquired from Calgary earlier this year, because of his play when it counted (minus-3, one assist in his last eight playoff games)? Did Tomas Hertl do enough to justify his deal, which runs through 2029-30? Which player would be sacrificed in service of the next superstar that catches McCrimmon's eye?

Vegas earned those questions with its merciless management through the years. Theodore said the uncertainty hasn't left his teammates on edge and that there are pressures in every market.

"I think you look at other markets -- like talking to Mitchy [Marner] about when he was in Toronto -- I don't think it's very different at all. If you're in Toronto and you're not performing, you get more scrutinized in the media and that can be tough. I think it's similar around the league," he said.

But those other teams aren't described as "evil" without an ounce of irony, like the Golden Knights are.

"They are evil," one longtime NHL executive said. "But they're not being bad to be bad. They're being bad because it's how they win, in their minds."

The Golden Knights are ruthless, but they have had a tremendous run of success. Christopher Trim/Icon Sportswire

When discussing the alleged malevolence of the Golden Knights with players, this is the most common justification: The ends justify the means. The Golden Knights have existed for nine seasons. They've made the playoffs eight times. They've made the conference finals four times. They made the Stanley Cup Final three times and lifted the chalice in 2023.

"They definitely do what it takes to win and put themselves in positions to go on deep runs year after year. There's no secret about that," said Vegas center Colton Sissons, who joined the Golden Knights after 12 seasons with Nashville. "I'm happy to be on the inside of it now."

Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker was familiar with the Knights during his five years with the Los Angeles Kings. He had heard them referred to as "evil" before.

"I think that perception comes from seeing how cutthroat they are with some of their trades or management and coaches. If they feel there's some way they can get better, they're doing it. It's maybe it's ruthless, maybe it's cutthroat, but look how successful they've been," he said. "I think if you see this success coming out of certain situations, it's hard to argue that they're doing it wrong."

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Hertl was acquired by the Knights at the 2024 trade deadline. He still hears from friends back in San Jose who can't stomach him playing for "their biggest rival" now.

"I still get texts that say, "I hate Vegas, but I'm cheering for you,'" he said, with a laugh.

Hertl believes the Knights' "evil" label is born of jealousy. "From a new franchise to everything that's happened, nobody will do that again. It's probably a jealousy because who wouldn't want to be here? Who would not switch teams from one that didn't make the playoffs to Vegas, who makes it almost every year for nine years?" he said.

Eichel reiterated that "it can't be that much of an evil empire" if so many other players around the NHL want to become Golden Knights.

"Maybe it's because we're aggressive. Maybe we do things a little differently. But obviously whatever the organization's been doing, they've been doing something right," Eichel said. "Sometimes when people have success and good things happen, other people like try to drag them down."

The Knights' success isn't just on the ice. Vegas has a packed arena and a dedicated fanbase that snaps up merch and crowds the practice facility. Call them any of the names their critics label them; in the end, the Vegas Golden Knights make life more interesting, exemplified by being the perfect foil for the Hurricanes in their championship finale.

"No one thought it was going to work there, and it did. It's unbelievable what they do for our game," said Hurricanes forward William Carrier, who played for Vegas for seven years. "They're not evil. They're good for hockey."