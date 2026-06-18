NHL clears Mike Babcock for return to coaching

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL has determined that Mike Babcock is clear to coach again, the league announced Thursday, opening the path for the Edmonton Oilers to hire him.

The NHL recently launched an investigation into Babcock's resignation from the Columbus Blue Jackets in September 2023 before he coached a game for them. He left the Blue Jackets less than three months into the job after his requests to look at personal photos from players' phones drew criticism.

The investigation was requested by the NHL Players' Association amid reports that the Oilers were looking to hire Babcock for their head coaching vacancy. The investigation included several Zoom interviews with former Blue Jackets players, sources said.

"The League has completed its review of Mike Babcock's tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the League," the NHL said in a statement.

Sources told ESPN that the Oilers intend to hire Babcock, who won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. Several veteran players on the Oilers roster have been in support of the hiring, sources said.

The Oilers' initial target was Bruce Cassidy, according to sources, but the Vegas Golden Knights have withheld permission to their divisional rival. Cassidy is under contract with Vegas through next season, and a noncompete clause leaves him without recourse.

Babcock, 63, has coached 700 games with the Ducks, Red Wings and Maple Leafs. He last coached in Toronto but was fired in November 2019 after a disappointing 9-10-4 start to the season. Babcock had led the Maple Leafs to three straight playoff berths, but they failed to make it past the first round each time.

The Oilers fired Kris Knoblauch in May following a first-round loss to the Ducks. The next hire would be the sixth head coach since Connor McDavid's rookie season.