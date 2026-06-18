Ducks' Troy Terry out 5-6 months, will miss start of 2026-27

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Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry could return by mid-November at the earliest after having surgery to repair a hip impingement and labral tear, the team said Thursday.

The Ducks said Terry underwent surgery June 9 and has started the rehabilitation process for next season with an estimated timeline to return of five to six months, setting the window for his season debut from mid-November to mid-December.

Terry's status for the upcoming season was in question when the Ducks shared in May that he played through a chronic hip impingement while making their first playoff appearance since 2018. The Ducks advanced to the second round and pushed it to six games before losing to the eventual Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Injuries limited the 28-year-old Terry to 61 games in 2025-26, the fewest he played since the pandemic-truncated 2020-21 season, when he appeared in 48 games.

His performance still played an instrumental role in the Ducks getting to the postseason for the first time in his career with the idea that he could have had his strongest individual campaign if not for the injuries. Terry finished the regular season with 19 goals and 57 points in 61 games. He was 11 points away from passing the 67 he scored during his breakout season in 2021-22.

Still, Terry was productive for the Ducks throughout the playoffs. He scored three goals and had 11 points in 12 games while averaging 17:55 in ice time. He finished tied with Leo Carlsson for second on the team in postseason points while ranking fourth among Ducks forwards in average ice time in the playoffs.