Source: Leafs to acquire Lightning's Raddysh in sign-and-trade

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The Toronto Maple Leafs are acquiring Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh in a sign-and-trade deal, taking one of the top offensive defensemen off the upcoming NHL free agent market.

An NHL source confirmed the trade to ESPN, but not the compensation to the Lightning nor contract terms for Toronto. According to multiple reports, Raddysh will sign an eight-year contract with an average annual value of more than $8 million.

Raddysh, 30, had a breakout year in 2025-26 with career highs in goals (22), assists (48), points (70) and plus-minus (+21), playing a career high 22:42 per game in 73 games for the Lightning. He tallied 26 points in their power play, which featured NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov (37 power-play points) and Jake Guentzel (30 points), using a booming shot from the point to score 10 goals with the man advantage.

Raddysh was an undrafted free agent who got his start in the Chicago Blackhawks' organization in 2017-18 before being traded to the New York Rangers. The late bloomer didn't make his NHL debut until 2021-22 with the Lightning, where he would play five seasons, becoming an NHL regular in 2023-24. Overall, the right-shot defenseman had 35 goals and 108 points in 249 games for the Lightning, skating to a plus-24.

Raddysh was perhaps the best offensive defenseman available in what's considered a thin NHL free agent market that starts July 1.

The Lightning were hoping he might stick around on a hometown discount, seeking to utilize cap space in other areas and with a monster contract extension for Kucherov potentially on the horizon in Summer 2027.

"He stepped up big time when we needed him this year," said Lightning GM Julien BriseBois after a season where Tampa Bay had significant lineup absences. "He's a phenomenal player, and a key reason that we are as competitive as we are. I foresee him staying in our organization for a very long time, hopefully until the end of his career."

Instead, Raddysh is the latest reshaping of the Leafs' roster by new GM John Chayka, who was hired last month.