Oilers re-sign Jason Dickinson to 5-year, $20M contract

Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Oilers re-signed Jason Dickinson to a five-year contract worth $20 million on Sunday, preventing the defensive-minded center from testing the free agent market.

Dickinson will count $4 million against the salary cap through the 2030-31 NHL season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, three days before his 31st birthday.

Instead, Dickinson will be counted on to provide depth in Edmonton as the organization looks to get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup following a decade of trying and falling short despite having two of the best players in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Dickinson fit in well with the Oilers after they acquired him from the Chicago Blackhawks in early March ahead of the trade deadline. He averaged roughly 15 minutes of ice time per game the rest of the season and 12 in the playoffs, becoming one of the team's most frequent penalty killers.

Re-signing Dickinson was one item on a lengthy offseason checklist for general manager Stan Bowman. Hiring a coach could be next, along with potentially trading longtime defenseman Darnell Nurse and upgrading the goaltending position.