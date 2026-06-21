Bobby McMann to stay with busy Kraken on six-year deal

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Forward Bobby McMann will remain with the Seattle Kraken after agreeing to terms on a six-year deal Sunday, the team announced.

An undrafted left wing, McMann authored a career year while playing for two teams last season. Dealt from the Toronto Maple Leafs to Seattle near the trade deadline, the 30-year-old native of Wainwright, Alberta, finished with 29 goals and 46 points, both career highs.

With Seattle, he averaged 17:57 time on ice while playing on coach Lane Lambert's top line alongside center Matty Beniers and right wing Jordan Eberle. He ended the season with 14 points in just 18 games for the Kraken.

His next season will be his fifth in the NHL, and his last contract, signed while with Toronto, ran for two seasons with a $1.35 million salary cap-hit. McMann has 105 career points in the NHL, including eight power play goals.

Earlier Sunday, the Kraken acquired young forward Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers for the No. 25 pick in the NHL draft on Friday and a second-rounder next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.