Oilers name Mike Babcock head coach after NHL clears way

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The Oilers made it official Tuesday, announcing that Mike Babcock would be their next head coach.

Babcock was cleared by the NHL last week to coach again, after the league launched an investigation into his resignation from the Columbus Blue Jackets in September 2023 before coaching a game. He left the team less than three months in after his requests to look at personal photos from players' phones drew criticism.

Sources told ESPN of the Oilers' intention to hire Babcock, and said that several veteran players supported the hiring.

Babcock, 63, won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008. He has coached 700 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was fired from the Leafs in November 2019 after a 9-10-4 start to the season.

The Oilers fired Kris Knoblauch in May following a first-round loss to the Ducks.