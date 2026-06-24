Final 2026 NHL draft rankings: Projections for top prospects

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NHL draft week is here. Management and scouting staffs have assembled in their respective cities -- hopefully for the last time if the centralized draft returns -- and final list tinkering is well underway. Teams have all the information they can gather and will make decisions on which players go where on their final list.

There is a major difference between a draft ranking and a draft list. Teams make lists; public scouts and media make rankings. Rankings usually reflect who the ranker believes will be the best player or have the best career based on a variety of factors. There are no consequences for being wrong, comparatively speaking.

Teams must account for what the organization values, how the interview with the player went, fitness testing results and injury concerns, organizational needs at various positions, and whatever input senior executives and owners might have.

For example, Alberts Smits is going to go much higher than this ranking has him. There are teams that would prefer a defenseman who can step in and play right away over a player with greater potential who is two years away.

With that, this is the ranking for this year's class. Although my projections model heavily influences the ranking, there are significant adjustments for game play, projection, fitness testing results and intel from around the league about each player.

This ranking values skill and upside (high-ceiling) players over lower-potential, high-floor prospects. A player with the potential to be an impact producer in the top six is going to be ranked above a player who is almost assuredly a bottom-six NHLer. The development requirements and probability of the player reaching his ceiling factor in, but the tie always goes to the player with the higher ceiling.

1. Gavin McKenna

LW, Penn State University (NCAA)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top line

The most talented prospect in the draft treats hockey like a chess match. After posting the best points-per-game pace (2.30) in his draft-minus-one year in CHL history, McKenna's NCAA season got off to a turbulent start. But after returning from the world junior championships, he exploded with 33 points in 19 games, matching Jack Eichel's and Macklin Celebrini's NCAA production rates.

His deception and ability to manipulate defenders is elite. He changes pace, catches defenders leaning and executes elite passes. After a brilliant performance at the scouting combine, McKenna quelled concerns about his physical strength. However, concerns with his defensive disengagement, physical engagement in general and desire to play at a more calculated pace remain. If given the opportunity to flourish, McKenna is a potential 100-point scorer and elite power-play asset.

2. Ivar Stenberg

LW/RW, Frolunda HC (SHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top line

Thanks to his combination of elite hockey sense and skill, Stenberg posted the second-most-productive draft-eligible SHL season ever while leading Sweden to world junior gold. His elite processing ability allows him to manipulate defensive coverage and find passing lanes that simply don't exist for other players. He attacks tight seams, finds backdoor plays and gets the puck to the middle of the ice with excellent success.

Despite his 5-11 frame raising some questions, Stenberg can contribute in the top six immediately. His two-way commitment sets him apart from other offensive-first wingers, and he's the type of player who will win heavy matchup minutes while providing offense, like Sam Reinhart in Florida.

3. Carson Carels

D, Prince George (WHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top pairing

The draft's most complete defensive prospect led the WHL in ice time while exploding offensively in the second half with a 1.35 points-per-game average. Carels combines high-end mobility with projectable NHL shooting, with the ability to completely control the pace of play.

A true play killer, his physicality sets him apart, as he lines up attackers and finishes with authority. A rare 17-year-old world junior selection for a blueliner, he proved he could handle elite competition. He has drawn comparisons to Charlie McAvoy and Jake Sanderson because of his off-puck play, ability to control transition and offensive impact.

Carels projects as a top-pair defender who shuts down opponents with legitimate No. 1 upside if his offensive creativity continues developing. Add that to the belief that he will be a future captain and foundational player for a Stanley Cup contender, and it is easy to see why Carels is a coveted prospect.

4. Viggo Bjorck

C/RW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

Incredibly intelligent with a work rate off the charts, Bjorck is a well-rounded player with the details to win games. His accomplishments are notable, earning SHL minutes as a draft-eligible player while demonstrating the processing ability that translates across levels. He drove the bus for Sweden at the world juniors and outbattled seasoned NHL veterans at the world championships, winning battles and driving play.

After some eye-popping test results at the combine and a demonstrated ability to play in tough games, he left no doubt that he has the tools to be the NHL's next small top-six center. The model undervalues the intangibles that drive his game. Although he is a high-risk pick this early, he has legitimate top-six upside and a track record of scoring. He also possesses the type of competitive fire that makes players like Logan Stankoven and Zach Benson successful in the NHL.

5. Chase Reid

D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top pairing

Reid combines high-end mobility, above-average size, strong physical skills, elite hockey sense, and both playmaking and shooting ability.

After getting cut from the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks and bouncing through the NAHL, Reid joined the OHL and quickly became a top defensive prospect. The model penalizes him for not having a competitive or productive draft-minus-one season, but his production was steady through this past campaign, and his defensive play and decision-making consistently improved.

He controls the ice by carrying pucks in transition, evading opponents effortlessly and finding the quickest path to scoring chances for himself or his teammates. His creation is already top-end NHL offensive-caliber with the way he attacks the middle, draws in coverage and finds teammates. Reid has the potential to be a No. 1 defender if his offense translates and his defensive game continues to improve.

6. Keaton Verhoeff

D, North Dakota (NCAA)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top four

In his draft-minus-one season, Verhoeff scored 21 goals while playing 26-plus minutes per game in the WHL. His raw potential and development curve made him a potential No. 1 defenseman candidate.

He sought harder competition this season at North Dakota rather than padding his stats in Victoria. It is exceedingly rare that a player his age performs the way he did in college as a defender. His physical game will seamlessly translate to the NHL, pushing opponents off the puck, clearing the net front and killing plays by pinning forwards.

His powerful shot and playmaking continued to show in the NCAA. He's a highly intelligent individual with a thick, physical build that bodes well for his NHL prospects. Verhoeff projects as a top-pair defender if his skating and decision-making continue to improve.

7. Daxon Rudolph

D, Prince Albert (WHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top four

Rudolph is a true dual-threat scorer who makes the game look easy on a consistent basis. His offensive instincts are elite. He reads developing plays, positions himself perfectly and capitalizes by shooting or making a pass to a teammate after drawing coverage.

The concerns keeping his model probability low (41%) are defensive consistency and whether he can handle NHL pace without significant insulation. His production is impossible to ignore, and the offensive upside is legitimate star-tier potential. In one-on-one situations, Rudolph is stick on puck and rarely gets beat. His play with defensive coverage, identifying passing lanes and threats, needs to develop for him to reach his ceiling.

He's a higher-risk selection with elite offensive traits and the hockey sense to develop his defensive game, which would make him a reliable top-pair defender.

8. Caleb Malhotra

C, Brantford (OHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

Malhotra had a meteoric rise up the draft boards, buoyed by absurd production in the second half. He is a details-oriented center who combines two-way reliability with high-end playmaking.

The industry strongly believes that he will be a future captain and is the "type of player you win with." His hockey sense and ability to make plays under pressure is high-caliber. His development trajectory improved dramatically throughout the season, but a lack of production prior to the final half of his draft season is a cautionary tale.

The model projects a top-line ceiling, valuing his well-rounded game and offensive instincts. His path to becoming an impactful two-way center hinges on continued skating development and adding strength to his frame. As of now, Malhotra comfortably projects to become a top-six center with the potential to become what Jonathan Toews was at the peak of his career.

9. Nikita Klepov

RW, Saginaw (OHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top line

The OHL's first rookie scoring champion since 1973-74, Klepov thrived in Saginaw's offense-oriented system. His creativity shines through give-and-goes, attacking space and constant movement to create passing lanes. When pressured, he cuts directly inside defensive coverage, collapsing the structure and creating space for teammates. His one-timer is high-end and will be an asset in the NHL, as he can fire pucks top corner before goalies react.

Concerns arise with his defensive engagement, physical skills and pace away from the puck, which will need to improve for NHL coaches to give him the space he needs to succeed. The model loves his production and comparable player success rate, projecting top-line impact with a high floor as a middle-six contributor.

There are a lot of similarities to Jake Guentzel in his game. Klepov isn't going to be impactful defensively, but his elite offensive toolbox gives him the foundation to be a dual-threat offensive dynamo.

10. Ethan Belchetz

LW, Windsor (OHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

Every NHL team has interest in Belchetz's profile (6-5 with high-end skill). All his contribution is driven by his playmaking. Belchetz makes accurate passes from the defensive zone, give-and-goes in transition and cross-slot feeds to find teammates. His physique and puck protection skills, combined with good hockey sense, make him a unique prospect. When engaged, he crushes players along boards, wins positioning at the net front and isn't afraid to mix it up.

The biggest concern is the consistency with which he does all of the above. You don't always see the physical domination his size suggests. He's more of a complementary winger than a play driver, much like Valeri Nichushkin or James van Riemsdyk. If Belchetz can play at his best consistently, there is top-line power forward upside. If not, he's a complementary player in the middle of the lineup.

11. Malte Gustafsson

D, HV71 (SHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: No 2/3 defenseman

A one-man play killer, Gustafsson cemented his status as a high-end defensive prospect by becoming a regular on HV71's SHL team, a rare feat for a draft-eligible defender. Against his peers, he played nearly half of every game for Sweden at the under-18 championships.

At 6-4 with elite defensive tools and the ability to physically overwhelm opponents, his floor is among the highest of any available defenseman in the draft class. His rush defense is professional grade, with a tight and aggressive gap, forcing attackers to precarious spots, then overpowering them physically to kill the play.

His defensive game is the most translatable part of his NHL game and will allow him to be a trusted defender early in his career. He's the ideal partner for an elite offensive defenseman because of his ability to insulate and shut down offense, be it in transition or in the defensive zone. Gustafsson is highly likely to become a top-four defender, with legitimate top-pair upside as a No. 2 who plays key shutdown minutes against the opponent's best offensive players.

12. Wyatt Cullen

LW, USNTDP (USHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

Cullen underwent a meteoric rise up the draft rankings. His performance at the CHL-USA Top Prospects Series really caught my eye as a potential top player in the draft. A high-end offensive toolbox makes Cullen one of the best transition players in the draft class, with the puck skill to create passing lanes and break defensive coverage.

His offensive skill set is well-rounded with good balance and agility, deceptive playmaking and some of the best hands in the draft, and he has the chance to become a play driver in the NHL if he continues to develop his decision-making on when to move the puck, shoot the puck or beat defenders with his one-on-one skill.

He can overcomplicate the game at times, and his combine results give me pause on how powerful his skating can become, specifically his two-step acceleration. He's a very exciting offensive player, and if he can develop a separating step in his stride while simplifying his offensive game, Cullen can be a top-line offensive contributor, much like Jonathan Huberdeau was at the peak of his career.

13. Ryan Lin

D, Vancouver (WHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top four

If Lin were 2 inches taller, he would be in the first tier of defensemen. He is one of the most consistently reliable defenders and puck movers in the class. His details are top-notch with the effort level and consistency to be reliable in matchup minutes at the NHL level. His combine results showed tremendous power and athleticism with a frame that has room for development. His hockey sense is high-end, allowing him to defend against bigger opponents.

The model projects a top-pair ceiling with modest probability because of his size, suggesting top-four potential if all elements translate. Given that he is headed to Denver to play for David Carle, he is the best candidate to exceed expectations and play a major role on a contender.

14. Adam Novotny

LW, Peterborough (OHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

Novotny is one of the more consistent players in this class, playing with pace and creating chances. He's the best forechecker in the class, taking good routes, applying pressure, staying connected with teammates and forcing turnovers. He consistently turns steals into offense.

Novotny lacks the prototypical mean power-forward edge that teams covet, but he plays through contact very well. He establishes body position, wins puck battles and drives the puck to the middle of the ice. He's defensively reliable, though his offensive ceiling is the question; part of that is Peterborough's system that stifles offensive creativity. The model projects a middle-six complementary winger with high confidence, with his floor being a third-line checker who can provide some secondary offense.

15. Xavier Villeneuve

D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle pair

The defender with the highest ceiling in the draft is under 6 feet tall, with elite offensive skill, high-end hockey sense and dynamic skating. If you think that sounds a lot like Lane Hutson, you would be correct, and it is worth noting that Villeneuve is following in Hutson's footsteps and attending Boston University.

On pure talent, only McKenna is above Villeneuve in this draft class, and Villeneuve has more refined offensive abilities than other defenders who went on to become elite NHL players. His ability to control the pace of play, manipulate defensive coverage and drive play from the blue line is special. His transition play, ability to create space and move the puck to the dangerous areas of the ice is unequalled among his peers. He's the "tools you can't teach" guy in this draft class.

His injury has scouts worried about his hips, given how important skating is to his success, but Villeneuve had exceptional test results in the parts of the combine that he did participate in, which should soften those concerns. There are also questions about his size, but Villeneuve's willingness to be proactively physical and engage is a positive. He needs to develop his defensive game, get stronger and be patient and simplify his play with the puck.

He is guilty of trying to do too much, forcing plays and turning the puck over. If he can curtail that, there is a real chance Villeneuve is the most impactful defender in the draft class.

16. Alberts Smits

D, Jukurit (Liiga)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle pair

The Latvian defenseman is going to be long gone by pick No. 16. He's the textbook "higher on the team lists than the rankings" because he's a big defender who many feel is guaranteed to step into a top-four role as soon as next season. Teams are more risk-averse and would rather have what they believe is a sure bet with the lower ceiling than take a chance on a player who might win a Norris Trophy down the line ... or might never be more than a power-play specialist and No. 5 defenseman.

Smits is a towering physical presence whose development curve was exponential. The combination of a 6-3 frame with above-average skating, an engine that never stops and the desire to physically dominate opponents is attractive for a team looking for a stabilizing force on the back end. He's likely to be a defensive defenseman who plays tough minutes, kills penalties and is relied upon when holding the lead. He's not going to move the needle offensively but should be a reliable insulator for a high-octane defenseman who drives play.

A few factors driving Smits' ranking include the lack of a high-end ceiling, as it is rare that a player with his profile becomes an elite NHL defender. There is some concern about knee stability, given how important skating is to his effectiveness, but Smits should continue to strengthen his lower body to lower his injury risk. He is likely to step into the NHL next season and have an impact because he is as close to a finished product as there is in this draft class.

If he can refine his passing and decision-making, he has the chance to be a solid No.2, but he's more likely a Rasmus Ristolainen or Mike Matheson type from day one, which is enticing for a team looking to contend for the playoffs next season.

17. Tynan Lawrence

C, Boston University (NCAA)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle six

Lawrence is a two-way center with high-end speed who could become a reliable matchup center in the NHL. He wins puck battles with relentless effort and is able to transition quickly with ease. He feeds off the creativity and skill of his linemates as opposed to driving play on his own.

The model's projection reflects concerns about offensive ceiling, which didn't get any quieter with poor production at Boston University. If he can develop the play-driving component of his game, a second-line center projection is within the realm of possibility. He's a likely NHLer given his compete level and details on the defensive side, but he needs to convert defensive value into consistent two-way value to reach that second-line level.

18. J.P. Hurlbert

LW, Kamloops (WHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

One of the top offensive creators in his draft-minus-one year with the NTDP, Hurlbert led all WHL rookies in scoring and finished fourth in league scoring with a well-rounded 42 goals and 55 assists in 68 games.

Hurlbert's ability to anticipate and process the game has him a step or two ahead of many of his opponents. He's a dual-threat shooter and playmaker, which is an extraordinarily dangerous combination for a player with high-end instincts. He is much more filled out physically than some believe -- with room to add strength and continue to bolster his frame -- with a decent chance he plays at 6-0 and 195-200 pounds.

The concerns are how translatable Hurlbert's offensive game is given his propensity to fly the zone looking for stretch passes to make up for lack of pace. He's dangerous in the offensive zone and has all the making of a PP1 staple. His instincts and pure skill are a rare commodity at this stage of the draft, and if Hurlbert can add pace and translate his game to the NHL level, he's going to be an impactful top-six player.

19. Mathis Preston

RW, Vancouver (WHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle six

Few players are more entertaining to watch in this draft class than Preston. He possesses blazing speed and explosive shooting, making him one of the best rush attackers available. When he gains the offensive zone with momentum, defenders cannot contain him.

The concerns are developing more translatable offensive patterns beyond pure speed-and-shoot sequences. There is absolutely the potential that Preston develops into a top-six scoring threat in the NHL if he can develop his playmaking. He was brilliant at the combine, both in testing and interviews, leaving teams impressed with his approach to the game.

At minimum, he's a dangerous power-play asset and someone who can change the complexion of a game with a single shot off the rush, much like Phil Kessel did during his career.

20. Elton Hermansson

RW/LW, MoDo (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

Hermansson is one of the most talented forwards in the draft, with the raw skill set to compete with the top players in the class. His production in HockeyAllsvenskan is among the best in history by an under-18 player, and Hermansson won the IIHF Directorate award for top forward at the world under-18 championship.

With an electrifying combination of puck skill, high-end shooting and playmaking, Hermansson is a dynamic offensive threat. His off-puck play continued to develop over the course of the season, and if that continues along the same trajectory, he will be a reliable off-puck player.

He's the type of forward that you bet on because of his raw talent, hoping that his offensive game translates to the NHL level. If it does, he's a dual-threat creator capable of producing between 60 and 70 points per season and a key part of the power play.

21. Alexander Command

C, Orebro (U20 Nationell)

Most likely NHL outcome: Third line

Command's draft stock shot up at the combine with his interview process and physical testing. He's got the personality that matches the fiery competitor that he is on the ice. Command physically overpowers his opponents and beats them in all areas of the ice on sheer will and determination. His body and stick positioning are consistently filling lanes and forcing puck carriers into turnovers.

At a bare minimum, Command has all the makings of third-line center who is a genuine nightmare to play against -- otherwise known as exactly the type of player you want in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He is developing offensive instincts and shooting capability, leading to an uptick in scoring toward the end of the season and the belief that there is more to give.

22. Oscar Hemming

LW, Boston College (NCAA)

Most likely NHL outcome: Second line

Whatever the ideal development plan for a player is in their draft year, Hemming endured the opposite in 2025-26. Marred by issues between his Finnish club and the OHL, Hemming joined Boston College and became the youngest player (17 years old) in college hockey. He's an extremely raw prospect, with translatable NHL skills; he has strong wall play, straight-line offense, puck protection and consistent competitive fire. Combine that with a 6-4 frame that has room to fill out, and Hemming has the potential to become a power forward.

At his best, Hemming dominates low play, creates off the cycle and makes plays using puck skill. His pace of play and speed are cause for concern; there are some similarities to Lawson Crouse at the same age. He's likely to be better suited as a complementary power winger than a play driver, but his skating and pace of play will ultimately determine how high in the lineup he is able to contribute.

Given that he's staying at Boston College, Hemming will have every opportunity to refine his offensive toolkit and improve his skating to reach his NHL potential.

23. Yegor Shilov

C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle six

Shilov is a versatile, dual-threat offensive player that can shred defensive coverage. He lacks pace, which makes the translatability of his game questionable, but his ability to create lanes through with his skill and manipulation is high-end.

He's a quality offensive creator who may be best served on the wing at the NHL level, where he can create with more time than he would have in the middle of the ice. Shilov's ceiling hinges entirely on adding pace; the skill is there, but NHL speed may inhibit his ability to execute. The model projects a top-line ceiling, believing in his offensive tools despite concerns, but a second-line projection seems more in line with Shilov's style of play and trajectory.

24. Tommy Bleyl

D, Moncton (QMJHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: No 4/5 defender

Bleyl is one of the best skaters in the draft class, with the ability to turn momentum with a single rush. Straight-line speed, agility, and balance allowed Bleyl to build his game upon a strong skating foundation.

An offensive creator from the blue line, Bleyl attacks defenders and moves around the offensive zone to create lanes. He manages the game well defensively but needs to understand when to close off attackers and kill plays to take the next step.

The model values his offensive tools while acknowledging defensive limitations, projecting him to as a middle-pairing defender who can drive offense through transition and in zone. Staying another year at Moncton before heading to Michigan State, Bleyl will have the opportunity to play key situations and refine his offensive capabilities while developing into a more reliable defender.

25. Brooks Rogowski

C, Oshawa (OHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom six

A towering 6-7 center with decent skating and flashes of offensive skill is exactly the profile of player that goes higher than expected in the draft. Rogowski has strong underlying numbers in the model, who rates him as one of the surest bets in this draft class with an 86% chance of playing more than 200 NHL games.

Rogowski has no issues receiving contact, playing through it and has enough puck skill to make plays off contact. He's shown flashes of playmaking ability, taking pucks to the middle and moving them to a teammate in space, working give-and-go's and creating off the cycle. His offensive game is raw, and any level of uptick would see him become a real offensive threat in the middle six at that size.

A team taking him in the first round is likely betting on his offensive upside as opposed to his solidified defensive value. Rogowski has enough ability to insulate a third line defensively while facilitating for more offensively gifted wingers and should be a valuable player in the bottom six. If he puts his offensive game together, there is real potential to become a Pavel Zacha type in the middle six.

26. Ilia Morozov

C, Miami University (NCAA)

Most likely NHL outcome: Third line

Morozov is one of the best defensive forwards in the class, with a mature play style and NHL details. Offense has never been his priority, but Morozov's net-front skill and ability to win battles make him an intriguing player. Defensively, he can slide right into a team's third-line center role and lock down opponents, kill penalties and take the tough matchups.

His size allows him to compete physically at higher levels while his skating and positioning create turnovers, which can be maximized if he plays with talented wingers. He's a high-floor pick with lower offensive upside, but Morozov is likely to be a quality shutdown center in the NHL.

27. Oliver Suvanto

C, Tappara (Liiga)

Most likely NHL outcome: Third line

Suvanto is a big, sturdy center with a high-end physical game and professional details despite being one of the youngest players (17 years old) in the draft. He earned Liiga minutes through a relentless compete level and the ability to win battles, play through contact and execute plays under pressure.

If he continues to develop offensively, there is Joel Eriksson Ek potential for him. At minimum, the model sees him as a high probability center with NHL-ready physical tools, elevating his floor. Suvanto is the type of player who can contribute immediately to checking lines, while developing offensive skills over time. His style is exactly the type of game that teams look at and believe is a core piece of a winning team in the middle six.

28. Marcus Nordmark

LW, Djurgardens Jr. (U20 Nationell)

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL/AHL tweener

A gifted forward with offensive instincts and dual-threat scoring capability, Nordmark has the potential to be a difference-maker in the NHL. While he's consistently one of the top producers on his team -- through deft playmaking and the ability to play his shot right by goalies -- questions surrounding Nordmark's coachability, habits and inconsistent effort level are prevalent.

He's a player with William Nylander's offensive skill and Arthur Kaliyev's skating and off-puck play. At this stage in the draft, there are not a lot of players, if any, with Nordmark's ceiling. If he can find a consistent effort level and engage off the puck, he has a chance to be a top-six player. His shot and pure offensive capabilities should make him a play driver in the NHL. He possesses the type of skill that breaks defensive coverage, creates space for his teammates and makes everyone around him better.

Some believe it is lack of maturity, while others believe the underlying issues are more significant. If a team believes they can develop him in their system, he will be a high-value pick in the 20s.

29. Juho Piiparinen

D, Tappara (Liiga)

Most likely NHL outcome: Top four

The best Finnish defensive prospect since Miro Heiskanen, Piiparinen is a well-rounded, does-nothing-special defenseman.

Playing consistent minutes on Tappara's blue line in Liiga as a 17-year-old (he's an August birthday) is remarkably impressive. A right-handed defender who is 6-2 with quality puck-moving ability is a valuable commodity in the NHL. He's shown quality gap control and physicality against men in Liiga, killing plays and moving the puck up ice in transition.

Piiparinen lacks creativity, but he makes smart plays, has good instincts and outworks his opponents. He is more physically mature than most 17-year-olds, and his positive play in Liiga means he's likely to continue to get major minutes and offensive opportunities. If he develops offensively, there is a real path to being a No. 3 defender who drives play in the NHL. If he doesn't, he's a reliable top-four defender who plays reliable matchup minutes and moves the puck.

30. Maddox Dagenais

C, Quebec (QMJHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle-six power forward

Buoyed by a second-half surge, Dagenais rocketed up draft boards as a potential power forward who would likely be selected in the teens. His production didn't just increase; he was a completely different player. He became a dangerous rush attacker using linear crossovers and the ability to fire in full stride. When the rush chance isn't there, Dagenais will force defenders to turn and retrieve the puck, allowing him to physically impose himself.

He isn't dynamic but he's powerful, and if he continues to develop his offensive acumen, he will be a nightmare for defenders to handle. His ability to process the game and make decisions will need to continue to develop because his offensive instincts are not as natural as others in this range.

If Dagenais is the player he showed in the second half, he should continue to develop into a middle-six power forward. If he doesn't, he's likely a third-line checker who can impact the game with a big hit or punishing forecheck.

31. Nikita Shcherbakov

D, Neftekamsk (MHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle pair defensive defenseman

Shcherbakov is a 6-3 defender with plus skating and play-killing ability. He's a human eraser in transition, with a projectable NHL game in a shutdown role. His agility and pivoting in transition allow him to keep a tight gap on attackers and force dump-ins which he can retrieve and move with effectiveness.

He needs to add physicality to his game, engaging more at the net front and finishing hits to kill plays. Shcherbakov can escape pressure, get his head up ice and attack in transition. He doesn't have the offensive ceiling that some of the other defenders have, but his defensive game is far more projectable to the NHL level in a middle-pair, shutdown role.

32. Ryan Roobroeck

LW, Niagara (OHL)

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle-six scoring winger

Roobroeck was a player to watch in the top 10 entering the season. Fast-forward to now and concerns about his pace of play, compete level and inconsistent engagement have seen the 6-4 forward with an elite shot tumble down the rankings.

Roobroeck, 18, is a late birthday (Sept. 25), making him one of the oldest players in the draft, and owns one of the biggest boom-or-bust profiles in the class. He has high-end instincts, soft hands and an elite shot. That is a dangerous combination if it translates to the NHL.

He certainly has the baseline talent to make the NHL, but he needs to move his feet instead of defaulting to gliding and standing still. Adding a more assertive side to his game, improving his forechecking and physical engagement, as well as his pace of play could see him become a Jason Robertson type. If he develops well, he can be a real top-six threat. If he doesn't, he's going to be hard pressed to make the NHL in an era where the pace of play continues to increase.

33. Liam Ruck

RW, Medicine Hat (WHL)

NHL ceiling: Top six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle-six scorer

34. Casey Mutryn

RW, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL ceiling: Second line

NHL floor: Fourth line

Most likely NHL outcome: Third-line checker

35. Adam Valentini

C, Michigan (NCAA)

NHL ceiling: Top six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle six/PP2 scorer

36. Jaxon Cover

RW, London (OHL)

NHL ceiling: Top six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle-six power scorer

37. Ryder Cali

C, North Bay (OHL)

NHL ceiling: Second line

NHL floor: Fourth line

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-six checker

38. Tobias Trejbal

G, Youngstown (USHL)

NHL ceiling: Tandem starter

NHL floor: AHL depth

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL backup

39. Maksim Sokolovskii

D, London (OHL)

NHL ceiling: Top pair

NHL floor: NHL depth

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-pair, physical defenseman

40. Niklas Aaram-Olsen

LW, Orebro (U20 Nationell)

NHL ceiling: Top six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle six/PP2 contributor

41. Jack Hextall

C, Youngstown (USHL)

NHL ceiling: Middle six

NHL floor: Fourth line

Most likely NHL outcome: Third-line checker

42. Simas Ignatavicius

RW, Geneva (NLA)

NHL ceiling: Bottom six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Fourth-line checker

43. Markus Ruck

C, Medicine Hat (WHL)

NHL ceiling: Top six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Middle-six scorer

44. Gleb Pugachyov

RW, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

NHL ceiling: Bottom six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Fourth-line physical winger

45. Alexander Bilecki

D, Kitchener (OHL)

NHL ceiling: No. 4 defender

NHL floor: AHL defenseman

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-pair defenseman

46. Blake Zielinski

C, Des Moines (USHL)

NHL ceiling: Middle six

NHL floor: Bottom six

Most likely NHL outcome: Third-line scorer

47. William Hakansson

D, Lulea (SHL)

NHL ceiling: Middle pair

NHL floor: NHL depth

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-pair defensive defenseman

48. Adam Goljer

D, Trencin (Slovakia)

NHL ceiling: Bottom pair

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL depth defenseman

49. Victor Plante

LW, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL ceiling: Middle six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL/AHL tweener

50. Ethan MacKenzie

D, Edmonton (WHL)

NHL ceiling: Middle pair

NHL floor: AHL scoring defenseman

Most likely NHL outcome: No. 5 transition defender

51. Chase Harrington

LW, Spokane (WHL)

NHL ceiling: Third line

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-six, two-way forward

52. Samu Alalauri

D, Pelicans U20 (Finland Jr.)

NHL ceiling: Second pair

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL depth defender

53. Dmitri Borichev

G, Yaroslavl (MHL)

NHL ceiling: NHL tandem starter

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL backup

54. Jonah Siverstson

RW, Prince Albert (WHL)

NHL ceiling: Second line

NHL floor: AHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-six checker

55. Jakub Vanecek

D, Tri-City (WHL)

NHL ceiling: No. 4/5 defenseman

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Non-NHL

56. Adam Nemec

LW, Sudbury (OHL)

NHL ceiling: Bottom six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Third-line checker

57. Ben MacBeath

D, Calgary (WHL)

NHL ceiling: Bottom pair

NHL floor: NHL/AHL tweener

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL depth defenseman

58. Thomas Vandenberg

C, Ottawa (OHL)

NHL ceiling: Bottom six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Fourth-line checker

59. Pierce Mbuyi

LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

NHL ceiling: Third line

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: NHL/AHL tweener

60. Giorgos Pantelas

D, Brandon (WHL)

NHL ceiling: Number 4 defender

NHL floor: AHL defender

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-pair defender

61. Luke Schairer

D, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL ceiling: No. 4 defender

NHL floor: Bottom pair

Most likely NHL outcome: No. 5 defensive defenseman

62. Mans Gudmundsson

D, Farjestad (U20 Nationell)

NHL ceiling: Bottom pair

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Bottom-pair physical defenseman

63. Rudolfs Berzkalns

C, Muskegon (USHL)

NHL ceiling: Third-line checker

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Fourth-line checker

64. Adam Andersson

C, Leksands U20 (U20 Nationell)

NHL ceiling: Bottom six

NHL floor: Non-NHL

Most likely NHL outcome: Fourth-line checker