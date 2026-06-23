Islanders hire Pascal Dupuis as director of player development

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NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders hired Stanley Cup winner Pascal Dupuis as director of player development, the team announced Tuesday.

Dupuis, 47, spent the past three seasons in the front office for the Shawinigan Cataractes in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and has been with the team in various capacities the past six years since becoming a co-owner.

"Pascal is exactly the kind of person we want shaping the next generation of Islanders," general manager Mathieu Darche said. "Pascal's perspective will be invaluable for our developing players who are trying to find their way to the Islanders. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the organization."

Dupuis played 15 years in the NHL and was part of Pittsburgh's title team in 2009.

"His story is one every young player in our system can learn from as nothing was handed to him," Darche said. "He was undrafted, found his way to the NHL through his tireless work ethic and built a career playing over 800 NHL games."