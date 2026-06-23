NHL exploring Austin, Houston for expansion team

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NEW YORK -- The NHL is exploring putting a second team in Texas, with Austin and Houston as potential targets, commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Tuesday following a board of governors meeting.

Bettman said the league has entered an agreement with the Friedkin family, who has roughly six months to investigate if a team is possible in Austin or Houston. The agreed investment for the Friedkin family is $3.5 billion, which includes an expansion fee as well as building costs for an NHL arena.

"As we've talked about all along, expansion depends on ownership, market, arena and what does it do to make the league stronger," Bettman said. "If the first three boxes are checked, you'll then say to yourself, what does it do to make the league stronger? Houston, South Texas, is a major market nationally."

Bettman said the new team would not interfere with territorial rights for the Stars, who have played in Dallas since 1993. On the Stars' reaction to the possible move, Bettman said: "My guess is they'll think it's good for hockey in Texas."

ESPN has previously reported on billionaire Dan Friedkin's interest in joining the NHL. Friedkin is chairman and CEO of Gulf States Toyota. The Friedkin Group have several sports properties under their arm Pursuit Sports, including Everton F.C. (English Premier League) and A.S. Roma (Italian Serie A).

Houston, which is the fourth-biggest metropolitan area in the United States, has long been believed to be the NHL's next target. However, including Austin offers both optionality and leverage.

"Each city brings unique attributes that would make a new team a huge success - both have the infrastructure, passionate fan bases, and economic strength needed to support a championship-caliber franchise for years to come," the Friedkin family said in a statement. "We have wanted for some time to bring an NHL team to Texas, and we are excited that the process has now begun. Selecting a new market for an NHL franchise is a special and important responsibility, and we are grateful to the league for their faith in us and their support."

The NHL went from 30 to 32 clubs when it added the Vegas Golden Knights (began play in 2017-18) and Seattle Kraken (debuted in 2021-22). The expansion fee for Vegas was $500 million and for Seattle was $650 million. According to sources, several owners asked at Tuesday's meeting how further the league plans to expand, and Bettman said he did not have an answer, though he was comfortable with having an odd number of teams in the league.

"Symmetry I don't think should necessarily govern expansion," Bettman said. "You expand if you think it makes sense and enhances what the league has."

The league has seen record revenues this season -- projected to be between $7.5 billion and $8 billion. The NHL salary cap is set at $104 million for the 2026-27 season, a $8.5 million increase from this past season.

Bettman stressed that the agreement with the Friedkin family did not prevent the NHL from exploring other expansion possibilities.

"There was an update on Atlanta, there was an update on Arizona and there was an update on South Texas," Bettman said. "But neither Arizona nor Atlanta are quite as far along in the process as the Friedkin opportunities."