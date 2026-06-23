Devils deal Nemec, Tsyplakov rights to Flames for picks, prospect

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The New Jersey Devils traded the rights to pending restricted free agent defenseman Simon Nemec and winger Maxim Tsyplakov to Calgary on Tuesday, for a pair of first-round draft choices (in 2026 and 2027), a 2026 second-rounder and prospect Etienne Morin.

The 2027 first-round choice is from Vegas and top-10 protected, as is the 2028 first-round choice from Colorado.

Nemec, 22, was the Devils' second overall selection in 2022. He played parts of three seasons for the club since entering the league in 2023-24 and had his best statistical output last year with 11 goals and 26 points in 68 games. He projects to play a key role in the Flames' top four rotation (providing a deal gets done) and that will improve Calgary's chance so returning to the postseason after missing out in five of the past six seasons.

Given Nemec's age, he stands to show improvement in years to come, and the Flames paid a high price banking on that to be the case. This could be a fresh start for the blueliner after he failed to reach his full potential in New Jersey.

Tsyplakov suited up in 22 games for the Devils last season and is a pending unrestricted free agent on July 1.

For New Jersey, the move brings in a series of assets they can use to improve in other areas and restock their prospect stores. Morin, 21, has yet to appear in an NHL contest but could be a player the Devils could flip as part of another package in the coming days or weeks.

Free agency officially opens on July 1 at noon ET.