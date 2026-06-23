Caps add Kyrou, send McMichael, Gastrin, No. 16 pick to Blues

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The Washington Capitals acquired St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou on Tuesday in exchange for Connor McMichael, the 16th pick in Friday's draft as well as prospect Milton Gastrin.

Kyrou, 28, is in the middle of an eight-year deal that pays him $8.125 million annually. Kyrou had a no-trade clause, meaning he had to sign off on the trade.

While Kyrou is under contract through 2031, McMichael, 25, is a restricted free agent this summer who is due for a raise from his $2.1 million this season.

Kyrou, originally a 2016 second-round pick of the Blues, was looking for a change of scenery. He had played 488 games since the 2018-19 season, scoring 168 goals and 210 assists. Over the past five seasons, he led the Blues in goals and power play goals and was second in points and third in assists.

The Capitals get an injection of talent for their top six forward group, but at a significant cost. McMichael, 25, was a first-round pick of Washington in 2019 and has played in 315 games over the past six seasons, scoring 67 goals and 87 assists.

Gastrin, who was drafted 37th overall by Washington in 2025, is a highly regarded two-way forward from Sweden.

The Washington Capitals offseason will be defined by their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who is still weighing whether to come back for one more season or retire from the NHL. The Capitals have said they will not rush Ovechkin into a decision, even if that extends past this weekend's draft and July 1 free agency.