Sources: Caps signing Alex Tuch to extension after Sabres trade

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The Washington Capitals are finalizing a sign-and-trade for Alex Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Tuch is signing an eight-year extension with the Capitals averaging $10.5 million a year, sources said. The Sabres are getting a draft pick in return.

Tuch, 30, was one of the top unrestricted free agents available this summer. The veteran winger, who grew up in western New York, negotiated with his hometown team, but neither side was able to bridge the gap on a new deal. The Sabres now get some compensation from the Capitals for allowing them to skip the line ahead of July 1 free agency.

By going to Washington, Tuch is receiving a significant raise. The winger was finishing up a seven-year contract he had initially signed with the Vegas Golden Knights, which carried a $4.75 million cap hit.

Tuch, who is known for his size and speed, scored 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points in 79 games for the Sabres this past season, as Buffalo returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Buffalo is now positioned to operate with flexibility. The Sabres got a significant haul from the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, including the No. 4 pick in Friday's draft, for defenseman Bowen Byram.

Several teams were interested in acquiring Tuch, sources told ESPN, and were preparing big bids. The Capitals fit what Tuch was looking for as a free agent, including a team that is motivated to win now. It's been a busy week already for Washington, who also made a splash Tuesday, acquiring creative winger Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues. That trade was a blockbuster, and it required the Capitals to give up forward Connor McMichael, a first-round pick in Friday's draft and prospect Milton Gastrin.

The Capitals' offseason will be defined by their captain, Alex Ovechkin, who is still weighing whether to come back for one more season or retire from the NHL. The Capitals have said they will not rush Ovechkin into a decision, even if that extends past this weekend's draft and July 1 free agency.