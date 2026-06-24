How to watch 2026 NHL draft on ESPN

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The race for 31 other teams to catch the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes begins this week with the 2026 NHL draft. Round 1 will take place Friday on ESPN, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday in the ESPN App. See where each young prospect winds up as the selections unfold at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Here are key facts about the 2026 NHL draft:

When is the 2026 NHL draft?

First-round coverage begins Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage of Rounds 2-7 starts Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every pick in the ESPN App and in the NHL streaming hub.

Who owns the first pick in the 2026 NHL draft?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be on the clock first with the No. 1 pick. This will mark the third time Toronto will have had the first pick. The Maple Leafs chose center Auston Matthews first in 2016 and forward Wendel Clark with the top selection in 1985.

How can fans access more NHL draft coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, draft order, top offseason storylines and more.