Sabres sign Zach Benson to a seven-year $52.5 million contract

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The Buffalo Sabres locked up an important player for the long term by signing Zach Benson to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract, the team announced Wednesday, keeping the winger from becoming a restricted free agent.

Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen had called getting a deal done with Benson a priority after the 21-year-old's productive playoff performance, when he had five goals -- matching the team high -- and four assists as Buffalo won its first playoff series since 2007.

The Buffalo Sabres signed Zach Benson to a seven-year, $52.5 million contract. Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images

Benson also set career highs in the regular season with 13 goals and 30 assists.

"He didn't change his game," teammate Jason Zucker said of Benson. "Nothing changed. Just the difference is he scored goals in big moments, and I say that as a huge compliment to him. He plays that way every single game. He's tough to play against. He works incredibly hard. He makes great plays. He's around the net all the time."

Benson, a first-round pick by the Sabres in 2023, is now under contract through the 2032-33 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.