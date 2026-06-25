Panthers acquire gritty winger Garnet Hathaway from Flyers

Open Extended Reactions

The Florida Panthers ensured they would not lose any of their grit with A.J. Greer expected to depart in free agency by acquiring Garnet Hathaway from the Philadelphia Flyers in a trade Thursday.

Florida sent a fifth-round pick in the draft Saturday and a fourth-rounder next year to Philadelphia for the 34-year-old winger. Hathaway has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $2.4 million.

Hathaway joins the Panthers fresh off them trading for Brady Tkachuk to united him with brother Matthew after missing the playoffs following back-to-back Stanley Cup championships the previous two seasons.

Greer played a key depth role on the second of those title runs. Now 29, he could be a coveted addition when he hits the open market Wednesday.