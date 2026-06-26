          NHL No. 1 picks in history: Career stats, awards

          Alex Ovechkin went No. 1 overall in 2004 and went on to become the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
          • Adam McPartlan
          Jun 26, 2026, 12:46 PM

          The first round of the NHL draft begins Friday night. Many of hockey's stars of tomorrow will walk across the stage, get their first NHL sweaters and carry the hopes of entire fanbases. But only one can be the first overall pick. There is a strong history to the first overall pick in the draft, with many Hall of Famers and multiple-time Stanley Cup winners among the ranks.

          While we wait for the latest name to enter the record books as the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, let's look back on the stats and awards won across the careers of all the previous top picks:

          Key: * = Hall of Famer, GP = Games Played, G = Goals, A = Assists, W = Wins, SO = Shutouts, GAA = Goals Against Average, SV% = Save Percentage

          1963 - Garry Monahan (LW), Montreal Canadiens

          • Stats: 748 GP, 116 G, 169 A

          1964 - Claude Gauthier (F), Detroit Red Wings

          • Never played in the NHL

          1965 - Andre Veilleux (RW), New York Rangers

          • Never played in the NHL

          1966 - Barry Gibbs (D), Boston Bruins

          • Stats: 797 GP, 58 G, 224 A

          1967 - Rick Pagnutti (D), Los Angeles Kings

          • Never played in the NHL

          1968 - Michel Plasse (G), Montreal Canadiens

          • Stats: 298 GP, 92 W (2 SO), 3.79 GAA, .881 SV%

          • Awards: Stanley Cup

          1969 - Rejean Houle (LW), Montreal Canadiens

          • Stats: 634 GP, 161 G, 247 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (five)

          1970 - Gilbert Perreault* (C), Buffalo Sabres

          • Stats: 1191 GP, 512 G, 814 A

          • Awards: Calder Trophy

          1971 - Guy Lafleur* (RW), Montreal Canadiens

          • Stats: 1126 GP, 560 G, 793 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (five), Art Ross Trophy (three), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Hart Trophy (two), Conn Smythe Trophy

          1972 - Billy Harris (RW), New York Islanders

          • Stats: 897 GP, 231 G, 327 A

          1973 - Denis Potvin* (D), New York Islanders

          • Stats: 1060 GP, 310 G, 742 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (four), Norris Trophy (three), Calder Trophy

          1974 - Greg Joly (D), Washington Capitals

          • Stats: 365 GP, 21 G, 76 A

          1975 - Mel Bridgman (C), Philadelphia Flyers

          • Stats: 977 GP, 252 G, 449 A

          1976 - Rick Green (D), Washington Capitals

          • Stats: 845 GP, 43 G, 220 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup

          1977 - Dale McCourt (C), Detroit Red Wings

          • Stats: 532 GP, 194 G, 284 A

          1978 - Bobby Smith (C), Minnesota North Stars

          • Stats: 1077 GP, 357 G, 679 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup, Calder Trophy

          1979 - Rob Ramage (D), Colorado Rockies

          • Stats: 1044 GP, 139 G, 425 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (two)

          1980 - Doug Wickenheiser (C), Montreal Canadiens

          • Stats: 556 GP, 111 G, 166 A

          1981 - Dale Hawerchuk* (C), Winnipeg Jets

          • Stats: 1188 GP, 518 G, 891 A

          • Awards: Calder Trophy

          1982 - Gord Kluzak (D), Boston Bruins

          • Stats: 299 GP, 25 G, 98 A

          • Awards: Bill Masterton Trophy

          1983 - Brian Lawton (C), Minnesota North Stars

          • Stats: 483 GP, 112 G, 154 A

          1984 - Mario Lemieux* (C), Pittsburgh Penguins

          • Stats: 915 GP, 690 G, 1033 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Art Ross Trophy (six), Ted Lindsay Award (four), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy (two), Bill Masterton Trophy, Calder Trophy

          1985 - Wendel Clark (LW/D), Toronto Maple Leafs

          • Stats: 793 GP, 330 G, 234 A

          1986 - Joe Murphy (C), Detroit Red Wings

          • Stats: 779 GP, 233 G, 295 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup

          1987 - Pierre Turgeon* (C), Buffalo Sabres

          • Stats: 1294 GP, 515 G, 812 A

          1988 - Mike Modano* (C), Minnesota North Stars

          • Stats: 1499 GP, 561 G, 813 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup

          1989 - Mats Sundin* (RW), Quebec Nordiques

          • Stats: 1346 GP, 564 G, 785 A

          1990 - Owen Nolan (RW), Quebec Nordiques

          • Stats: 1200 GP, 422 G, 463 A

          1991 - Eric Lindros* (C), Quebec Nordiques

          • Stats: 760 GP, 372 G, 493 A

          • Awards: Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award

          1992 - Roman Hamrlik (D), Tampa Bay Lightning

          • Stats: 1395 GP, 155 G, 483 A

          1993 - Alexandre Daigle (C), Ottawa Senators

          • Stats: 616 GP, 129 G, 198 A

          1994 - Ed Jovanovski (D), Florida Panthers

          • Stats: 1128 GP, 137 G, 363 A

          1995 - Bryan Berard (D), Ottawa Senators

          • Stats: 619 GP, 76 G, 247 A

          • Awards: Bill Masterton Trophy, Calder Trophy

          1996 - Chris Phillips (D), Ottawa Senators

          • Stats: 1179 GP, 71 G, 217 A

          1997 - Joe Thornton* (C), Boston Bruins

          • Stats: 1714 GP, 430 G, 1109 A

          • Awards: Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy

          1998 - Vincent Lecavalier (C), Tampa Bay Lightning

          • Stats: 1212 GP, 421 G, 528 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

          1999 - Patrik Stefan (C), Atlanta Thrashers

          • Stats: 455 GP, 64 G, 124 A

          2000 - Rick DiPietro (G), New York Islanders

          • Stats: 318 GP, 130 W (16 SO), 2.87 GAA, .902 SV%

          2001 - Ilya Kovalchuk (F), Atlanta Thrashers

          • Stats: 926 GP, 443 G, 433 A

          • Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

          2002 - Rick Nash (LW), Columbus Blue Jackets

          • Stats: 1060 GP, 437 G, 368 A

          • Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

          2003 - Marc-Andre Fleury (G), Pittsburgh Penguins

          • Stats: 1051 GP, 575 W (76 SO), 2.60 GAA, .912 SV%

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Vezina Trophy, Jennings Trophy

          2004 - Alex Ovechkin (LW), Washington Capitals

          • Stats: 1573 GP, 929 G, 758 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (nine), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Calder Trophy

          2005 - Sidney Crosby (C), Pittsburgh Penguins

          • Stats: 1420 GP, 654 G, 1107 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Conn Smythe Trophy (two), Hart Trophy (two), Art Ross Trophy (two), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (two)

          2006 - Erik Johnson (D), St. Louis Blues

          • Stats: 1023 GP, 95 G, 253 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup

          2007 - Patrick Kane (RW), Chicago Blackhawks

          • Stats: 1369 GP, 508 G, 892 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Ted Lindsay Award, Conn Smythe Trophy, Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Calder Trophy

          2008 - Steven Stamkos (C), Tampa Bay Lightning

          • Stats: 1246 GP, 624 G, 632 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (two)

          2009 - John Tavares (C), New York Islanders

          • Stats: 1266 GP, 525 G, 660 A

          2010 - Taylor Hall (LW), Edmonton Oilers

          • Stats: 989 GP, 302 G, 485 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup, Hart Trophy

          2011 - Ryan-Nugent Hopkins (C), Edmonton Oilers

          • Stats: 1031 GP, 291 G, 513 A

          2012 - Nail Yakupov (LW), Edmonton Oilers

          • Stats: 350 GP, 62 G, 74 A

          2013 - Nathan MacKinnon (C), Colorado Avalanche

          • Stats: 950 GP, 420 G, 722 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup, Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, Calder Trophy

          2014 - Aaron Ekblad (D), Florida Panthers

          • Stats: 804 GP, 122 G, 284 A

          • Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Calder Trophy

          2015 - Connor McDavid (C), Edmonton Oilers

          • Stats: 794 GP, 409 G, 811 A

          • Awards: Art Ross (six), Ted Lindsay Award (five), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

          2016 - Auston Matthews (C), Toronto Maple Leafs

          • Stats: 689 GP, 428 G, 352 A

          • Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (three), Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy, Calder Trophy

          2017 - Nico Hischier (C), New Jersey Devils

          • Stats: 609 GP, 199 G, 289 A

          2018 - Rasmus Dahlin (D), Buffalo Sabres

          • Stats: 586 GP, 102 G, 332 A

          2019 - Jack Hughes (C), New Jersey Devils

          • Stats: 429 GP, 168 G, 260 A

          2020 - Alexis Lafrenière (LW), New York Rangers

          • Stats: 462 GP, 116 G, 134 A

          2021 - Owen Power (D), Buffalo Sabres

          • Stats: 323 GP, 27 G, 113 A

          2022 - Juraj Slafkovský (LW), Montreal Canadiens

          • Stats: 282 GP, 72 G, 112 A

          2023 - Connor Bedard (C), Chicago Blackhawks

          • Stats: 219 GP, 75 G, 128 A

          • Awards: Calder Trophy

          2024 - Macklin Celebrini (C), San Jose Sharks

          • Stats: 152 GP, 70 G, 108 A

          2025 - Matthew Schaefer (D), New York Islanders

          • Stats: 82 GP, 23 G, 36 A

          • Awards: Calder Trophy