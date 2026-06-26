NHL No. 1 picks in history: Career stats, awards

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The first round of the NHL draft begins Friday night. Many of hockey's stars of tomorrow will walk across the stage, get their first NHL sweaters and carry the hopes of entire fanbases. But only one can be the first overall pick. There is a strong history to the first overall pick in the draft, with many Hall of Famers and multiple-time Stanley Cup winners among the ranks.

While we wait for the latest name to enter the record books as the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, let's look back on the stats and awards won across the careers of all the previous top picks:

Key: * = Hall of Famer, GP = Games Played, G = Goals, A = Assists, W = Wins, SO = Shutouts, GAA = Goals Against Average, SV% = Save Percentage

1963 - Garry Monahan (LW), Montreal Canadiens

Stats: 748 GP, 116 G, 169 A

1964 - Claude Gauthier (F), Detroit Red Wings

Never played in the NHL

1965 - Andre Veilleux (RW), New York Rangers

Never played in the NHL

1966 - Barry Gibbs (D), Boston Bruins

Stats: 797 GP, 58 G, 224 A

1967 - Rick Pagnutti (D), Los Angeles Kings

Never played in the NHL

1968 - Michel Plasse (G), Montreal Canadiens

Stats: 298 GP, 92 W (2 SO), 3.79 GAA, .881 SV%

Awards: Stanley Cup

1969 - Rejean Houle (LW), Montreal Canadiens

Stats: 634 GP, 161 G, 247 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (five)

1970 - Gilbert Perreault* (C), Buffalo Sabres

Stats: 1191 GP, 512 G, 814 A

Awards: Calder Trophy

1971 - Guy Lafleur* (RW), Montreal Canadiens

Stats: 1126 GP, 560 G, 793 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (five), Art Ross Trophy (three), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Hart Trophy (two), Conn Smythe Trophy

1972 - Billy Harris (RW), New York Islanders

Stats: 897 GP, 231 G, 327 A

1973 - Denis Potvin* (D), New York Islanders

Stats: 1060 GP, 310 G, 742 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (four), Norris Trophy (three), Calder Trophy

1974 - Greg Joly (D), Washington Capitals

Stats: 365 GP, 21 G, 76 A

1975 - Mel Bridgman (C), Philadelphia Flyers

Stats: 977 GP, 252 G, 449 A

1976 - Rick Green (D), Washington Capitals

Stats: 845 GP, 43 G, 220 A

Awards: Stanley Cup

1977 - Dale McCourt (C), Detroit Red Wings

Stats: 532 GP, 194 G, 284 A

1978 - Bobby Smith (C), Minnesota North Stars

Stats: 1077 GP, 357 G, 679 A

Awards: Stanley Cup, Calder Trophy

1979 - Rob Ramage (D), Colorado Rockies

Stats: 1044 GP, 139 G, 425 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (two)

1980 - Doug Wickenheiser (C), Montreal Canadiens

Stats: 556 GP, 111 G, 166 A

1981 - Dale Hawerchuk* (C), Winnipeg Jets

Stats: 1188 GP, 518 G, 891 A

Awards: Calder Trophy

1982 - Gord Kluzak (D), Boston Bruins

Stats: 299 GP, 25 G, 98 A

Awards: Bill Masterton Trophy

1983 - Brian Lawton (C), Minnesota North Stars

Stats: 483 GP, 112 G, 154 A

1984 - Mario Lemieux* (C), Pittsburgh Penguins

Stats: 915 GP, 690 G, 1033 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Art Ross Trophy (six), Ted Lindsay Award (four), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy (two), Bill Masterton Trophy, Calder Trophy

1985 - Wendel Clark (LW/D), Toronto Maple Leafs

Stats: 793 GP, 330 G, 234 A

1986 - Joe Murphy (C), Detroit Red Wings

Stats: 779 GP, 233 G, 295 A

Awards: Stanley Cup

1987 - Pierre Turgeon* (C), Buffalo Sabres

Stats: 1294 GP, 515 G, 812 A

1988 - Mike Modano* (C), Minnesota North Stars

Stats: 1499 GP, 561 G, 813 A

Awards: Stanley Cup

1989 - Mats Sundin* (RW), Quebec Nordiques

Stats: 1346 GP, 564 G, 785 A

1990 - Owen Nolan (RW), Quebec Nordiques

Stats: 1200 GP, 422 G, 463 A

1991 - Eric Lindros* (C), Quebec Nordiques

Stats: 760 GP, 372 G, 493 A

Awards: Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award

1992 - Roman Hamrlik (D), Tampa Bay Lightning

Stats: 1395 GP, 155 G, 483 A

1993 - Alexandre Daigle (C), Ottawa Senators

Stats: 616 GP, 129 G, 198 A

1994 - Ed Jovanovski (D), Florida Panthers

Stats: 1128 GP, 137 G, 363 A

1995 - Bryan Berard (D), Ottawa Senators

Stats: 619 GP, 76 G, 247 A

Awards: Bill Masterton Trophy, Calder Trophy

1996 - Chris Phillips (D), Ottawa Senators

Stats: 1179 GP, 71 G, 217 A

1997 - Joe Thornton* (C), Boston Bruins

Stats: 1714 GP, 430 G, 1109 A

Awards: Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy

1998 - Vincent Lecavalier (C), Tampa Bay Lightning

Stats: 1212 GP, 421 G, 528 A

Awards: Stanley Cup, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

1999 - Patrik Stefan (C), Atlanta Thrashers

Stats: 455 GP, 64 G, 124 A

2000 - Rick DiPietro (G), New York Islanders

Stats: 318 GP, 130 W (16 SO), 2.87 GAA, .902 SV%

2001 - Ilya Kovalchuk (F), Atlanta Thrashers

Stats: 926 GP, 443 G, 433 A

Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

2002 - Rick Nash (LW), Columbus Blue Jackets

Stats: 1060 GP, 437 G, 368 A

Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

2003 - Marc-Andre Fleury (G), Pittsburgh Penguins

Stats: 1051 GP, 575 W (76 SO), 2.60 GAA, .912 SV%

Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Vezina Trophy, Jennings Trophy

2004 - Alex Ovechkin (LW), Washington Capitals

Stats: 1573 GP, 929 G, 758 A

Awards: Stanley Cup, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (nine), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Calder Trophy

2005 - Sidney Crosby (C), Pittsburgh Penguins

Stats: 1420 GP, 654 G, 1107 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Conn Smythe Trophy (two), Hart Trophy (two), Art Ross Trophy (two), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (two)

2006 - Erik Johnson (D), St. Louis Blues

Stats: 1023 GP, 95 G, 253 A

Awards: Stanley Cup

2007 - Patrick Kane (RW), Chicago Blackhawks

Stats: 1369 GP, 508 G, 892 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Ted Lindsay Award, Conn Smythe Trophy, Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Calder Trophy

2008 - Steven Stamkos (C), Tampa Bay Lightning

Stats: 1246 GP, 624 G, 632 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (two)

2009 - John Tavares (C), New York Islanders

Stats: 1266 GP, 525 G, 660 A

2010 - Taylor Hall (LW), Edmonton Oilers

Stats: 989 GP, 302 G, 485 A

Awards: Stanley Cup, Hart Trophy

2011 - Ryan-Nugent Hopkins (C), Edmonton Oilers

Stats: 1031 GP, 291 G, 513 A

2012 - Nail Yakupov (LW), Edmonton Oilers

Stats: 350 GP, 62 G, 74 A

2013 - Nathan MacKinnon (C), Colorado Avalanche

Stats: 950 GP, 420 G, 722 A

Awards: Stanley Cup, Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, Calder Trophy

2014 - Aaron Ekblad (D), Florida Panthers

Stats: 804 GP, 122 G, 284 A

Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Calder Trophy

2015 - Connor McDavid (C), Edmonton Oilers

Stats: 794 GP, 409 G, 811 A

Awards: Art Ross (six), Ted Lindsay Award (five), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy

2016 - Auston Matthews (C), Toronto Maple Leafs

Stats: 689 GP, 428 G, 352 A

Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (three), Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy, Calder Trophy

2017 - Nico Hischier (C), New Jersey Devils

Stats: 609 GP, 199 G, 289 A

2018 - Rasmus Dahlin (D), Buffalo Sabres

Stats: 586 GP, 102 G, 332 A

2019 - Jack Hughes (C), New Jersey Devils

Stats: 429 GP, 168 G, 260 A

2020 - Alexis Lafrenière (LW), New York Rangers

Stats: 462 GP, 116 G, 134 A

2021 - Owen Power (D), Buffalo Sabres

Stats: 323 GP, 27 G, 113 A

2022 - Juraj Slafkovský (LW), Montreal Canadiens

Stats: 282 GP, 72 G, 112 A

2023 - Connor Bedard (C), Chicago Blackhawks

Stats: 219 GP, 75 G, 128 A

Awards: Calder Trophy

2024 - Macklin Celebrini (C), San Jose Sharks

Stats: 152 GP, 70 G, 108 A

2025 - Matthew Schaefer (D), New York Islanders