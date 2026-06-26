NHL No. 1 picks in history: Career stats, awards

The first round of the NHL draft begins Friday night. Many of hockey's stars of tomorrow will walk across the stage, get their first NHL sweaters and carry the hopes of entire fanbases. But only one can be the first overall pick. There is a strong history to the first overall pick in the draft, with many Hall of Famers and multiple-time Stanley Cup winners among the ranks.
While we wait for the latest name to enter the record books as the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, let's look back on the stats and awards won across the careers of all the previous top picks:
Key: * = Hall of Famer, GP = Games Played, G = Goals, A = Assists, W = Wins, SO = Shutouts, GAA = Goals Against Average, SV% = Save Percentage
1963 - Garry Monahan (LW), Montreal Canadiens
Stats: 748 GP, 116 G, 169 A
1964 - Claude Gauthier (F), Detroit Red Wings
Never played in the NHL
1965 - Andre Veilleux (RW), New York Rangers
Never played in the NHL
1966 - Barry Gibbs (D), Boston Bruins
Stats: 797 GP, 58 G, 224 A
1967 - Rick Pagnutti (D), Los Angeles Kings
Never played in the NHL
1968 - Michel Plasse (G), Montreal Canadiens
Stats: 298 GP, 92 W (2 SO), 3.79 GAA, .881 SV%
Awards: Stanley Cup
1969 - Rejean Houle (LW), Montreal Canadiens
Stats: 634 GP, 161 G, 247 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (five)
1970 - Gilbert Perreault* (C), Buffalo Sabres
Stats: 1191 GP, 512 G, 814 A
Awards: Calder Trophy
1971 - Guy Lafleur* (RW), Montreal Canadiens
Stats: 1126 GP, 560 G, 793 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (five), Art Ross Trophy (three), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Hart Trophy (two), Conn Smythe Trophy
1972 - Billy Harris (RW), New York Islanders
Stats: 897 GP, 231 G, 327 A
1973 - Denis Potvin* (D), New York Islanders
Stats: 1060 GP, 310 G, 742 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (four), Norris Trophy (three), Calder Trophy
1974 - Greg Joly (D), Washington Capitals
Stats: 365 GP, 21 G, 76 A
1975 - Mel Bridgman (C), Philadelphia Flyers
Stats: 977 GP, 252 G, 449 A
1976 - Rick Green (D), Washington Capitals
Stats: 845 GP, 43 G, 220 A
Awards: Stanley Cup
1977 - Dale McCourt (C), Detroit Red Wings
Stats: 532 GP, 194 G, 284 A
1978 - Bobby Smith (C), Minnesota North Stars
Stats: 1077 GP, 357 G, 679 A
Awards: Stanley Cup, Calder Trophy
1979 - Rob Ramage (D), Colorado Rockies
Stats: 1044 GP, 139 G, 425 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (two)
1980 - Doug Wickenheiser (C), Montreal Canadiens
Stats: 556 GP, 111 G, 166 A
1981 - Dale Hawerchuk* (C), Winnipeg Jets
Stats: 1188 GP, 518 G, 891 A
Awards: Calder Trophy
1982 - Gord Kluzak (D), Boston Bruins
Stats: 299 GP, 25 G, 98 A
Awards: Bill Masterton Trophy
1983 - Brian Lawton (C), Minnesota North Stars
Stats: 483 GP, 112 G, 154 A
1984 - Mario Lemieux* (C), Pittsburgh Penguins
Stats: 915 GP, 690 G, 1033 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Art Ross Trophy (six), Ted Lindsay Award (four), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy (two), Bill Masterton Trophy, Calder Trophy
1985 - Wendel Clark (LW/D), Toronto Maple Leafs
Stats: 793 GP, 330 G, 234 A
1986 - Joe Murphy (C), Detroit Red Wings
Stats: 779 GP, 233 G, 295 A
Awards: Stanley Cup
1987 - Pierre Turgeon* (C), Buffalo Sabres
Stats: 1294 GP, 515 G, 812 A
1988 - Mike Modano* (C), Minnesota North Stars
Stats: 1499 GP, 561 G, 813 A
Awards: Stanley Cup
1989 - Mats Sundin* (RW), Quebec Nordiques
Stats: 1346 GP, 564 G, 785 A
1990 - Owen Nolan (RW), Quebec Nordiques
Stats: 1200 GP, 422 G, 463 A
1991 - Eric Lindros* (C), Quebec Nordiques
Stats: 760 GP, 372 G, 493 A
Awards: Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award
1992 - Roman Hamrlik (D), Tampa Bay Lightning
Stats: 1395 GP, 155 G, 483 A
1993 - Alexandre Daigle (C), Ottawa Senators
Stats: 616 GP, 129 G, 198 A
1994 - Ed Jovanovski (D), Florida Panthers
Stats: 1128 GP, 137 G, 363 A
1995 - Bryan Berard (D), Ottawa Senators
Stats: 619 GP, 76 G, 247 A
Awards: Bill Masterton Trophy, Calder Trophy
1996 - Chris Phillips (D), Ottawa Senators
Stats: 1179 GP, 71 G, 217 A
1997 - Joe Thornton* (C), Boston Bruins
Stats: 1714 GP, 430 G, 1109 A
Awards: Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy
1998 - Vincent Lecavalier (C), Tampa Bay Lightning
Stats: 1212 GP, 421 G, 528 A
Awards: Stanley Cup, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy
1999 - Patrik Stefan (C), Atlanta Thrashers
Stats: 455 GP, 64 G, 124 A
2000 - Rick DiPietro (G), New York Islanders
Stats: 318 GP, 130 W (16 SO), 2.87 GAA, .902 SV%
2001 - Ilya Kovalchuk (F), Atlanta Thrashers
Stats: 926 GP, 443 G, 433 A
Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy
2002 - Rick Nash (LW), Columbus Blue Jackets
Stats: 1060 GP, 437 G, 368 A
Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy
2003 - Marc-Andre Fleury (G), Pittsburgh Penguins
Stats: 1051 GP, 575 W (76 SO), 2.60 GAA, .912 SV%
Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Vezina Trophy, Jennings Trophy
2004 - Alex Ovechkin (LW), Washington Capitals
Stats: 1573 GP, 929 G, 758 A
Awards: Stanley Cup, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (nine), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Calder Trophy
2005 - Sidney Crosby (C), Pittsburgh Penguins
Stats: 1420 GP, 654 G, 1107 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Ted Lindsay Award (three), Conn Smythe Trophy (two), Hart Trophy (two), Art Ross Trophy (two), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (two)
2006 - Erik Johnson (D), St. Louis Blues
Stats: 1023 GP, 95 G, 253 A
Awards: Stanley Cup
2007 - Patrick Kane (RW), Chicago Blackhawks
Stats: 1369 GP, 508 G, 892 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (three), Ted Lindsay Award, Conn Smythe Trophy, Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy, Calder Trophy
2008 - Steven Stamkos (C), Tampa Bay Lightning
Stats: 1246 GP, 624 G, 632 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (two)
2009 - John Tavares (C), New York Islanders
Stats: 1266 GP, 525 G, 660 A
2010 - Taylor Hall (LW), Edmonton Oilers
Stats: 989 GP, 302 G, 485 A
Awards: Stanley Cup, Hart Trophy
2011 - Ryan-Nugent Hopkins (C), Edmonton Oilers
Stats: 1031 GP, 291 G, 513 A
2012 - Nail Yakupov (LW), Edmonton Oilers
Stats: 350 GP, 62 G, 74 A
2013 - Nathan MacKinnon (C), Colorado Avalanche
Stats: 950 GP, 420 G, 722 A
Awards: Stanley Cup, Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, Calder Trophy
2014 - Aaron Ekblad (D), Florida Panthers
Stats: 804 GP, 122 G, 284 A
Awards: Stanley Cup (two), Calder Trophy
2015 - Connor McDavid (C), Edmonton Oilers
Stats: 794 GP, 409 G, 811 A
Awards: Art Ross (six), Ted Lindsay Award (five), Hart Trophy (three), Conn Smythe Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy
2016 - Auston Matthews (C), Toronto Maple Leafs
Stats: 689 GP, 428 G, 352 A
Awards: Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (three), Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Trophy, Calder Trophy
2017 - Nico Hischier (C), New Jersey Devils
Stats: 609 GP, 199 G, 289 A
2018 - Rasmus Dahlin (D), Buffalo Sabres
Stats: 586 GP, 102 G, 332 A
2019 - Jack Hughes (C), New Jersey Devils
Stats: 429 GP, 168 G, 260 A
2020 - Alexis Lafrenière (LW), New York Rangers
Stats: 462 GP, 116 G, 134 A
2021 - Owen Power (D), Buffalo Sabres
Stats: 323 GP, 27 G, 113 A
2022 - Juraj Slafkovský (LW), Montreal Canadiens
Stats: 282 GP, 72 G, 112 A
2023 - Connor Bedard (C), Chicago Blackhawks
Stats: 219 GP, 75 G, 128 A
Awards: Calder Trophy
2024 - Macklin Celebrini (C), San Jose Sharks
Stats: 152 GP, 70 G, 108 A
2025 - Matthew Schaefer (D), New York Islanders
Stats: 82 GP, 23 G, 36 A
Awards: Calder Trophy