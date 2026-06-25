Hilary Knight signs 2-year contract extension with PWHL Detroit

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Five-time Olympian Hilary Knight signed a two-year contract extension with her new PWHL expansion team in Detroit on Thursday in a deal securing her through the 2028-29 season.

The move comes after Detroit acquired her in a sign-and-trade deal with fellow expansion team Las Vegas earlier this month. Las Vegas used its foundational offer to sign Knight to a one-year contract.

Including Las Vegas, Detroit is the fourth team for the 36-year-old Knight, who spent her first two PWHL seasons in Boston before playing for the expansion Seattle Torrent last season.

"I can't wait to get to Detroit and start helping build the team's foundation over the next three years," Knight said.

"Seeing the passion and joy from Detroit fans at the draft only reinforced my excitement," she added, before referencing Detroit GM Manon Rheaume. "The vision that Manon has for our roster and the culture she's building is something special, and will put us in a position to win from the start."

In Detroit, Knight joins fellow U.S. Olympians Britta Curl-Salemme, Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes.

Knight scored the game-tying goal in the United States' 2-1 overtime win over Canada to win her second Olympic gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games in February. She did so despite playing through a knee injury that sidelined her for the remainder of the PWHL season.

Though she's said the Olympics would be her last, Knight has always planned to continue her PWHL career.