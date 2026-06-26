Islanders re-signing Tony DeAngelo to two-year contract

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The New York Islanders have re-signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year contract, the team announced Friday.

DeAngelo is getting $4.5 million per year on his new deal, according to multiple reports.

A 2014 first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning, DeAngelo worked his way onto New York's top defensive pairing last season, skating alongside Adam Pelech. He finished with five goals and 35 points while averaging 19:08 in ice time as the Islanders narrowly missed the playoffs.

DeAngelo turned out to be a value for the Islanders, who had the Sewell, New Jersey, native on a one-year deal worth just $1.75 million. He played in 76 of the team's 82 games and closed with seven power-play points.

Next season will be DeAngelo's 11th in the NHL. After making his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes, he moved onto stops with the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers before landing with the Islanders.