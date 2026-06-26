Senators signing Jordan Spence to 4-year, $20M contract

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The Ottawa Senators are keeping a defenseman around for the long term by signing pending restricted free agent Jordan Spence to a four-year, $20 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Spence, 25, was a big part of the Senators' ability to endure injuries on defense and still make the playoffs. He scored a career-high seven goals and finished with 31 points while skating an average of nearly 19 minutes over 73 games.

"Jordan was an excellent addition to our hockey club and proved to be a valuable asset on our blue line and stepped up when it counted last season," general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. "We're excited to have him as part of our core group."

Spence joined the Senators in a June 2025 trade from the Los Angeles Kings, for whom he made his NHL debut in 2021-22 and totaled 61 points over 180 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.