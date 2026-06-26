2026 NHL draft updates: 7-round, 32-team pick tracker

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The 2026 NHL draft is taking place on Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

This page will be your home for the entire event as each pick is added below, including scouting notes and team fit analysis for the first-rounders.

More: Prospect rankings

Needs for all 32 teams

1. Toronto Maple Leafs: Gavin McKenna, LW

Team: Penn State (BIG10)

DOB: 12/20/2007 | Ht: 5-11 | Wt: 170 | Shot: L

2025-26 stats: GP: 35 | G: 15 | A: 36 | P: 51

Scouting notes: The most talented prospect in the draft treats hockey like a chess match. After posting the best points-per-game pace (2.30) in his draft-minus-one year in CHL history, McKenna's NCAA season got off to a turbulent start. But after returning from the world junior championships, he exploded with 33 points in 19 games, matching Jack Eichel's and Macklin Celebrini's NCAA production rates.

His deception and ability to manipulate defenders is elite. He changes pace, catches defenders leaning and executes elite passes. After a brilliant performance at the scouting combine, McKenna quelled concerns about his physical strength. However, concerns with his defensive disengagement, physical engagement in general and desire to play at a more calculated pace remain. If given the opportunity to flourish, McKenna is a potential 100-point scorer and elite power-play asset.

How he fits: Hockey's worst-kept secret got an exclamation point. After picking "Yukon" by Justin Bieber as his walk-up song, McKenna was drafted by Bieber himself on behalf of the Maple Leafs.

McKenna is going to be an immediately impactful player, something the Leafs desperately need. He will be a significant help to their power play with his playmaking ability. With a new coach in Jim Hiller, who was offensively minded in Toronto as an assistant coach, McKenna will be given the opportunity to flourish alongside Auston Matthews and help the Leafs' captain regain a 50-plus-goal pace. There is a very real possibility the Leafs have added a premier playmaker, who can be a star in the NHL.

2. San Jose Sharks: Ivar Stenberg, LW

Team: Frolunda (SWEDEN)

DOB: 09/30/2007 | Ht: 5-11 | Wt: 183 | Shot: L

2025-26 stats: GP: 43 | G: 11 | A: 22 | P: 33

Scouting notes: Thanks to his combination of elite hockey sense and skill, Stenberg posted the second-most-productive draft-eligible SHL season ever while leading Sweden to world junior gold. His elite processing ability allows him to manipulate defensive coverage and find passing lanes that simply don't exist for other players. He attacks tight seams, finds backdoor plays and gets the puck to the middle of the ice with excellent success.

Despite his 5-11 frame raising some questions, Stenberg can contribute in the top six immediately. His two-way commitment sets him apart from other offensive-first wingers, and he's the type of player who will win heavy matchup minutes while providing offense, like Sam Reinhart in Florida.