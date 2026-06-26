JJ Peterka acquired by Bruins from Mammoth

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The Utah Mammoth have traded winger JJ Peterka to the Boston Bruins one year after they traded for him, it was announced on Friday.

Boston sent its 2026 first-round pick in the NHL draft (No. 23) and a 2028 first-round pick that belonged to the Florida Panthers, which the Bruins acquired in the Brad Marchand trade in 2025. The Florida pick is top-10 protected.

Peterka, 24, was one of Utah's most significant additions after the team's inaugural season. It traded forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring to the Buffalo Sabres last June 26 to acquire Peterka, who was a restricted free agent. Utah signed him to a 5-year, $38.5-million contract, carrying an average annual value of $7.7 million.

But Peterka never clicked in Utah or with coach André Tourigny. Despite scoring 25 goals, two less than his 2024-25 total in Buffalo, Peterka saw his average ice time drop from 18:11 to 15:59 in his first year in Utah.

Peterka has 92 goals and 105 assists (197 points) in 320 career games. He was drafted 34th in 2020.

The Munich-born Peterka joins a Boston team that has the league's only German head coach in Marcel Goc. Bruins assistant coach Matt McIlvane was Peterka's coach with Salzburg EC in the German pro league. Boston was 10th in goals per game last season (3.27).