Vegas Golden Knights deal Pavel Dorofeyev to New York Rangers

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The New York Rangers on Friday acquired forward Pavel Dorofeyev, the Vegas Golden Knights' leading goal scorer from last season, immediately agreeing to a long-term deal with the restricted free agent.

The trade, announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman at the podium of the draft in Buffalo, New York, sent Vegas Friday's No. 26 overall pick, as well as No. 92 later in the draft. New York also shipped over its 2028 first-round selection, which is top-10 protected, to land Dorofeyev, a 25-year-old winger, who led the Golden Knights with 37 goals in 82 games last season, adding 27 assists.

The Rangers then agreed to a seven-year contract with Dorofeyev, at $11 million per season, sources told ESPN, confirming a report.

This past season was Dorofeyev's second straight in leading Vegas in goals, having scored 32 times in 2024-25. And this past postseason, when the Knights lost in the Stanley Cup Final, he had 12 goals and 16 points in 22 games, though he only had two goals in Vegas' final eight games.

Dorofeyev, who would have had arbitration rights in restricted free agency, said his next contract wasn't on his mind during the postseason.

"My job is to just go there and play hockey," Dorofeyev said. "I'm not thinking about it. My parents, my agent, everybody around me? That's their job, not mine."

Dorofeyev gives the Rangers some additional scoring on the wing, as they seek to bolster a team that finished 23rd in goals per game last season (2.87).