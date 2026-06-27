Alabama lands commitment from ESPN 300 receiver Osani Gayles

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Alabama's thin 2027 recruiting class received a needed jolt Saturday with a commitment from four-star pass catcher Osani Gayles, No. 34 in the SC Next 300.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect from Florida's IMG Academy is ESPN's No. 7 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle. He gave his pledge to the Crimson Tide over Stanford and Washington in a live announcement at The Opening, a Nike-hosted 7-on-7 event in Beaverton, Oregon.

Gayles' commitment marks a premier addition for third-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, landing as the second-ranked of 13 pledges in the program's 2027 class. However, the Crimson Tide still reach late June on track to sign one of its smallest and lowest-ranked recruiting classes in recent memory.

Aside from Gayles, top-ranked quarterback Elijah Haven (No. 6 overall and four-star pocket passer Trent Seaborn (No. 209) remain the only SC Next 300 prospects committed to Alabama in the cycle.

DeBoer has cautioned repeatedly this spring the program's intention to sign fewer high school prospects in the 2027 class. "I think it will be much less than what we've had the last two seasons, but a lot of that is because we have retained well and brought in a group of transfers and don't have many seniors," DeBoer told reporters at SEC spring meetings in May. That direction comes after Alabama secured a total of 26 high school signees last fall within the nation's fifth-ranked class in the 2o26 cycle.

All major football programs are navigating the balancing act of modern roster management. But as things stands, the Crimson Tide are set to snap a nearly two-decade long run of recruiting supremacy later this year.

Fashioned into a recruiting juggernaut under legendary coach Nick Saban, Alabama has signed a top 10 class in 19 consecutive cycles dating back to 2008, including 17 top five finishes over that span. That streak looks likely to end under DeBoer in 2027.

That's due in part to four departures from the Crimson Tide's 2027 class since April 1, including SC Next 300 defenders Jabarrius Garror (No. 49 overall) and Kenneth Simon (No. 184) and No. 6 tight end Colt Lumpris (No. 87). Before the additions of Gayles and a trio of three-star prospects -- defensive ends Jeremiah Beverly and Tyler Younger and in-state offensive guard Stafford Willis -- earlier this week, Alabama entered the summer recruiting dead period with just nine recruits in the program's latest class.

Set to arrive alongside a pair of blue-chip quarterbacks, Gayles projects as a versatile inside receiver capable of making an immediate impact at the next level.

He began his career at California's St. Mary's High School, where Gayles caught 43 passes for 756 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024 before transferring to IMG. His closed his junior season last fall with 20 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.

With Gayles in the fold, Alabama's business in the 2027 class could be close to finished, but the program remains in the mix for at least a few more elite talents. Five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp (No. 16 overall) and athlete Xavier Sabb (No. 20) -- the brother of Crimson Tide safety Keon Sabb and 2026 signee Amari Sabb -- represent a pair of high-profile remaining targets.