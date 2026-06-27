7-foot-1 Alexander Karmanov tallest player drafted in NHL

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A seventh-round pick in the NHL draft is traditionally a small deal. But on Saturday, the San Jose Sharks changed that, making a big decision by selecting 7-foot-1 defenseman Alexander Karmanov. The 18-year-old became the tallest player ever drafted.

Karmanov also made history by being the first Moldovan-born player drafted into the NHL when the Sharks selected him with the 201st pick at the NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York.

Standing at 7-1 and 280 pounds, Karmanov spent the 2025-26 season playing for the Brantford Titans in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League before playing 20 games for the North Bay Battalion in the Ontario Hockey League. He is slated to spend next season with the Battalion before he'll play college hockey at Penn State in 2027.

And for those wondering? Yes. Karmanov would be the tallest player on Penn State's current men's basketball roster by one inch over sophomore center Ivan Juric.

Now when it comes to the NHL? He would be the tallest player to ever appear in the league in the event he does one day make his NHL debut.

The title of tallest player to ever skate in the league is a three-way tie between Hall of Fame defenseman Zdeno Chara, current New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe and former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Viktor Svedberg. All of them were listed on NHL rosters at 6-9.