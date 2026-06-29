Sabres re-sign Beck Malenstyn to a six-year, $17.5M contract

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BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Sabres re-signed checking-line forward Beck Malenstyn to a six-year, $17.5 million contract on Monday, retaining the player two days before he was eligible to hit the free agent market.

The average salary of $2.9 million more than doubles the $1.35 million Malenstyn made in each of his first two seasons in Buffalo, representing the value the 28-year-old brought to the team in a secondary role.

Last year, Malenstyn set a Sabres' single-season record with 282 hits and finished second on the team with 75 blocked shots. He scored a career-high seven goals as part of a 14-point season.

The sixth-year NHL player spent his first four seasons in Washington and was acquired by Buffalo in a trade that sent a second-round pick to the Capitals at the 2024 draft.