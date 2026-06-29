Sharks ink newly acquired Michael Kesselring to 3-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Sharks signed newly acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring to a three-year, $13.5 million contract Monday.

The 26-year-old was a pending restricted free agent and was acquired by San Jose in a trade with Buffalo two weeks ago.

As part of the deal, the teams swapped first-round draft picks with the Sabres moving up seven spots in the order to No. 20 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-5 defenseman completed his fourth NHL season, and first in Buffalo. After topping 20 points with Arizona and Utah in each of his previous two seasons, Kesselring was limited by a nagging lower body injury and finished with two assists in 34 games last season.