NJ Devils signed RFA winger Arseny Gritsyuk to a 3-year deal

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The New Jersey Devils signed restricted free agent winger Arseny Gritsyuk to a new 3-year contract, locking up one of last season's top rookies.

His contract carries a $3.25 million average annual value against the salary cap.

Gritsyuk, 25, had 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 66 regular-season games for the Devils. He skated 15:10 per game on average and was sixth among Devils forwards with 149 shots on goal.

Before arriving in the NHL, Gritsyuk played parts of five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) from 2020-2025. He last played for St. Petersburg SKA before making the leap to the NHL last season.

The Krasnoyarsk, Russia native was selected No. 129 overall in 2019 by the Devils.