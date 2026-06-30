Source: Ducks sign AJ Greer to 4-year deal with $4.25M AAV

Open Extended Reactions

The Anaheim Ducks signed forward AJ Greer to a four-year contract, adding some Stanley Cup experience to the burgeoning contender.

His contract carries a $4.25 million average annual value and a 10-team no-trade clause, an NHL source told ESPN on Tuesday. He just completed a two-year deal with a $850,000 AAV.

Greer, 29, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. The Ducks traded the rights to defenseman Radko Gudas to the Florida Panthers for the right to negotiate exclusively with Greer earlier this week.

Greer is entering his 10th NHL season, having played for the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and Panthers. He was a hard-hitting depth forward on Florida's 2025 Stanley Cup winner.

He hit career highs in 2025-26, the last year of his contract, using increased ice time (12:26) and lineup opportunities because of injuries to the Panthers' forwards to score 17 goals with 15 assists in 78 games.

He'll bring some toughness and physicality to the Ducks' lineup, as Greer had 113 penalty minutes last season in Florida, more than any Anaheim player. He had 243 PIMs in his two seasons in Florida.

Greer is the third member of the Panthers' bottom six forwards to leave the team this offseason. Florida traded forwards Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist to the Devils on Tuesday in a deal that sent goalie Jacob Markstrom to Florida.