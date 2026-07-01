Columbus' Zach Werenski vetoes trade to Dallas, source says

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Columbus Blue Jackets star defenseman Zach Werenski has vetoed a trade to the Dallas Stars, an NHL source confirmed to ESPN.

Werenski, 28, had informed the Blue Jackets that he would not sign another contract with the team when his current deal is up after the 2027-28 season. The Jackets have been fielding calls from teams inquiring about Werenski, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman last season and helped the USA to Olympic gold in Italy.

The Stars and Columbus agreed in principle on a trade this week. Multiple reports indicated that 24-year-old defenseman Thomas Harley was the centerpiece of that deal. But Werenski has a full no-movement clause and used it to reject the trade to Dallas.

Sportsnet reported Tuesday that Werenski currently wants to remain in the Eastern Conference. Specifically, the Tampa Bay Lightning are believed to be on his short list. Multiple reports have indicated that Werenski would also be amenable to a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Werenski is entering his 11th NHL season. The Blue Jackets selected him eighth in 2015. He has blossomed into one of hockey's premier two-way defenders, averaging over 26 minutes of ice time in the last two seasons while leading Columbus in scoring with over 80 points in each of those seasons. He won the Norris Trophy this season after finishing second for the award in 2024-25.

Columbus GM Don Waddell said that he intended to meet with Werenski this week. "There are some matters we're dealing with that should probably stay internal," he told the media Thursday.

The Blue Jackets were hit with another gut punch during the NHL draft when ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported that forward Kirill Marchenko had also decided not to sign another contract with the team. The 25-year-old led the Jackets with 27 goals last season. He has one more year on his contract before becoming a restricted free agent.

For Dallas, this marks the second time this offseason that a blockbuster trade was scuttled. According to multiple reports, a trade that would have sent restricted free agent winger Jason Robertson to the Seattle Kraken was rejected by Robertson, who said he wouldn't sign an extension with the club.