2026 NHL free agency tracker: News, contracts, grades, buzz

Brady Tkachuk ready for next chapter with brother Matthew in Florida (1:26)

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The 2026 NHL offseason has had a wild start. After the Carolina Hurricanes won their first Stanley Cup since 2006, the trades -- and rumors of more big names on the move -- have been unrelenting.

In the midst of all the dealing, the 2026 draft provided NHL homes for 224 players, including first overall pick Gavin McKenna joining the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Next up is free agency. Below you will find our continuously updated free agency tracker for 2026, including contract details for every player signed (including average annual value in most cases).

Note that the newest details are on top, denoted by date.

Draft recap: All 224 picks

Grades for all 32 teams

Winners and losers

Offseason trade grades

July 1

Just before to the start of free agency, the Golden Knights have agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension ($4 million AAV) with 29-year-old defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Acquired as part of a trade that sent the fourth overall pick in the 2026 draft to the Sabres, defenseman Bowen Byram has inked a six-year, $12.5 million AAV extension with the Blackhawks that will kick in beginning in 2027-28.

June 30

After trading for A.J. Greer's negotiating rights from the Panthers, the Ducks have signed him to a four-year, $4.25 million AAV deal.

Although Bobby Brink did not get a qualifying offer from the Wild, he will be back with Minnesota next season via a one-year, $2.75 million pact.

Defenseman Guillaume Brisebois will be with Vancouver this coming season by way of a one-year, $900,000 two-way contract.

Restricted free agent Arseny Gritsyuk is staying with the Devils, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $3.25 million AAV contract extension.

The Mammoth traded for pending RFA goaltender Sebastian Cossa during the draft, and have now signed him to a two-year, $2 million AAV contract.

The Flyers are remaining in the Carl Grundstrom business, inking the 28-year-old forward to a one-year, $1 million contract.