NHL free agency 2026: Grades, fits for all the big signings

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NHL offseason has already been busy with a number of huge trades and the NHL draft.

As the free agent deals roll in, ESPN NHL reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski will be grading the big-name signings, including the player's fit with his new team, terms of the deal and more.

We'll continue to assess the most notable moves through the offseason, so check back for fresh grades as deals are consummated; the newest grades will be listed first. Contract terms are per year.

Draft recap: All 224 picks

Grades for all 32 teams

Winners and losers

July 1

The terms: 7 years, $8.5 million AAV

Grade: B+

Where does he fit?

Andersson, 29, was acquired from the Calgary Flames last season in a deal that saw defenseman Zach Whitecloud go the other way. The 10-year NHL veteran had 17 points in 33 games for Vegas in the regular season, skating 21:42 per game on average. His ice time jumped to 23:26 per game in the playoffs, but his overall game fell off: six points in 22 games, including just one assist in his last eight playoff games, skating to a minus-3.

Does it make sense?

Despite his postseason dip, Andersson is a solid re-signing with the Knights. He plays a ton, carries the puck well and can generate goals from the blue line. He worked well with Noah Hanifin as a tandem in the regular season, although the duo struggled in the postseason due to Hanifin's upper body injury. If Andersson hit the open market, he would have likely earned more than this AAV -- according to AFP Analytics, he was projected for $8.75 million on a six-year term. For now, it's a move that solidifies the Golden Knights' back end. If this contract doesn't age well, Vegas has been known to find its way out of them in the past. -- Wyshynski