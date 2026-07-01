Kings signing Mats Zuccarello to one-year deal, sources say

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The Los Angeles Kings are signing Mats Zuccarello to a one-year, bonus laden deal, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Zuccarello, 38, is set to play in his 17th NHL season. He hit free agency after the Minnesota Wild decided to put their priorities elsewhere this summer.

The Kings -- in their first season without captain Anze Koptiar, who retired -- have doubled down on veteran talent, also agreeing to deals with Erik Haula and Erik Gustafsson. New coach Peter Laviolette previously coached Gustafsson with the New York Rangers.

Zuccarello made the most of his ice time last season as the Wild raced toward the playoffs. He finished with 15 goals and 54 points and was a mainstay on Minnesota's top power-play unit.

The Oslo, Norway, native was limited by injury in the postseason but still posted two goals and nine points in eight games as the Wild advanced to the second round. In the playoffs, he averaged 18:21 time on ice, and he will begin next season with an 18:07 career average.

The winger's last deal with the Wild ran for two years and carried a $4.12 million salary cap hit. Zuccarello, who began his NHL career with the Rangers and has also played for the Dallas Stars, was a member of Team Norway in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.