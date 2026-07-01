Nico Hischier signs Devils' five-year contract extension

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Captain Nico Hischier has signed a new five-year contract extension with the New Jersey Devils worth $58.5 million, ending speculation about his future beyond next season.

Hischier has one more year left on a contract that carries a $7.25 million cap hit. His new contract kicks in for the 2027-28 season with a $11.7 million cap hit.

Hischier, 27, is entering his 10th NHL season after scoring 28 goals and 38 assists in 82 games for the Devils. Considered one of the better two-way centers in the league, Hischier finished ninth in the voting for the Selke Trophy for top defensive forward.

Hischier has 488 points in 609 games for the Devils, sixth on their all-time scoring list.

"Since the day he was drafted as the number one overall pick in 2017, Nico Hischier has represented the New Jersey Devils with class, commitment, and a dedication to the community," David Blitzer, the team's managing partner, said in a statement. "He puts the team before himself and wants nothing more than to win here in New Jersey. The entire organization is extremely proud that Nico wears the 'C' for us, and we couldn't be happier that he's signed this contract extension."

There was speculation around the NHL about Hischier's future in New Jersey. They have a new general manager in Sunny Mehta, who takes over an underachieving Devils team in a market were a center like Hischier could bring back a haul. Along with that, there was talk Hischier himself would seek a change in scenery from a Devils' locker room that has had its share of dysfunction in the past few seasons.

Instead, he's committed through the 2031-32 season -- two seasons past the expiration of star center Jack Hughes's current deal with the Devils.

"When I took this job, I knew that Nico was one of the core pieces that I definitely wanted as part of our future," Mehta said. "The way he plays the game, his leadership, and selflessness are qualities we value for this team. We all look forward to him leading this franchise, on and off the ice, for years to come."

Hischier will make $14.5 million in each of his first two seasons. He makes $8.7 million in his last two seasons, with a $12.1 million salary season sandwiched in between.