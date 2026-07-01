Sources: Red Wings, Arvidsson near deal after 25-goal Bruins run

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The Detroit Red Wings are closing in on a two-year contract with Viktor Arvidsson, sources told ESPN.

Arvidsson thrived last season on Boston's second line with mates Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittelstadt. In 69 games, Arvidsson, 33, posted 25 goals and 54 points as the Bruins returned to the postseason after a one-year absence.

Viktor Arvidsson thrived last season on Boston's second line, posting 25 goals and 54 points as the Bruins returned to the postseason after a one-year absence. Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

However, the 33-year-old was not able to come to terms with the Bruins, who made a big splash at the NHL Draft by acquiring winger JJ Peterka.

The Red Wings are looking to snap the NHL's longest active playoff drought, which has reached 10 seasons. The biggest agenda item for GM Steve Yzerman this summer is how to handle captain Dylan Larkin's trade request.

Sources say Yzerman has been working through a small list of teams provided by Larkin, but has not found offers he's happy with and is willing to wait until he identifies a deal that makes sense for the Red Wings. Detroit also allowed veteran wingers Patrick Kane and David Perron to explore the free agent market.

Arvidsson, 33, broke into the NHL with the Predators, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

Arvidsson's last contract was a two-year deal with a salary-cap hit of $4 million, a pact he signed with Edmonton in 2024. In one season with the Oilers, he landed at 15 goals and 27 points, averaging 14:59 time on ice before being dealt to Boston.

In 12 NHL seasons, Arvidsson, a native of Skelleftea, Sweden who played for his country in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, has topped 20 goals six times, and 30 goals twice. In a two-year run with Nashville -- 2016-2018 -- he had 60 goals and 122 points.