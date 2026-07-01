Source: Jaden Schwartz signs three-year deal with Avalanche

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Jaden Schwartz has signed a three-year deal worth $3.25 million annually with the Colorado Avalanche, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Signing the 34-year-old winger now gives the veteran Avalanche another player with Stanley Cup experience, as Schwartz won a title with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Colorado was expected to be in the market for another top-nine winger after the trades that saw Ross Colton get moved to the Nashville Predators whereas Valeri Nichushkin went to the Columbus Blue Jackets last week.

Getting a deal done for Schwartz, who played at Colorado College, now leaves the Avalanche with what PuckPedia projects to be $2.379 million in available cap space.

Schwartz's time with the Blues ended after the 2020-21 season when he joined the Seattle Kraken as one of the franchise's original players.

He spent five seasons in Seattle, where he was an alternate captain that had two seasons of more than 20 goals while playing for a team that consistently struggled to score goals during his time with the franchise.

Last season saw Schwartz finish with 11 goals and 26 points in 50 games with averaging 16:08 in ice time for the Kraken.