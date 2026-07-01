Rangers acquire goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from Bruins

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Joonas Korpisalo is the newest member of the New York Rangers with the goaltender coming over in a trade from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

The Rangers got Korpisalo in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick and prospect winger Kalle Vaisanen.

Acquiring the 32-year-old Korpisalo means the Rangers have secured a backup with NHL experience for star and 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.

Finding a new backup for Shesterkin was one of the tasks facing the Rangers front office this offseason after Jonathan Quick, who played 25 games last season, announced his retirement in April.

Korpisalo, who has two years remaining on his contract worth $3 million annually, went 14-9-6 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage for the Bruins in 28 starts.

PuckPedia projects the Rangers now have $12.675 million in cap space.