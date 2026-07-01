Mason Marchment joining the Sharks on five-year, $35M deal

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The San Jose Sharks have been on a roll this offseason -- and now they've landed one of free agency's top forwards too, signing Mason Marchment to a five year-year contract with an approximate AAV of $7 million per season.

San Jose reeled in Marchment right after the league's free agency window officially opened at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Marchment comes to the Sharks after splitting last season between the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Kraken got four goals and 13 points in 29 games out of the veteran before sending him to the Blue Jackets for a pair of draft picks. Marchmennt finished the year there with 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games.

This type of investment from a team has been a long time coming for Marchment. He went undrafted and worked his way up through Toronto's minor league system before getting short-term opportunities in Florida and Dallas prior to joining Seattle and Columbus.

Marchment, 30, had a career-high 53 points with the Stars in 2023-24, and has reached 22 goals twice in his career since then. Going to San Jose will give Marchment a chance to potentially share ice time with rising stars Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. There's also a special family connection -- Marchment's late father, Bryan, suited up for the Sharks himself from 1997-2003.

The Sharks have been busy this last month, trading forward William Eklund to the Ottawa Senators in return for No. 9 overall pick in last week's NHL draft -- a pick they used to select defenseman Keaton Verhoeff. San Jose also acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring from the Buffalo Sabres ahead of the draft. San Jose will also be hoping to welcome Ivar Stenberg, who they selected second overall in the draft, to the forward mix for 2026-27 as well.