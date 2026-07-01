Tampa Bay Lightning add Ilya Mikheyev with four-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Ilya Mikheyev of the Chicago Blackhawks, adding a tenacious player to their forward depth.

Mikheyev signed a four-year deal with an average annual value of $3.85 million against the NHL salary cap. The 31-year-old made $4.75 million annually on a 4-year term on his last contract.

The Blackhawks wanted to retain him. According to The Athletic, they offered Mikheyev a contract near the trade deadline in the two- to three-year range with a cap hit similar to his previous deal, but that was rejected. He's a two-time 20-goal scorer who began his career with the Maple Leafs, Mikheyev entered the unrestricted free agent pool for the first time this summer.

A 31-year-old native of Omsk, Russia, Mikheyev played primarily on Chicago's third line last season, alongside Ryan Donato and Anton Frondell. He managed to average 17:25 time on the ice and finished with 18 goals and 36 points. He wins puck battles. He's a solid two-way player with offensive upside.

Mikheyev, who also played for Team Russia in the 2018 world championships in Denmark, where he finished with one goal and four points, will enter next season two goals shy of 100 for his NHL career. His career-high in a season, 21, was with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22.

The Lightning also signed forward Jeffrey Viel, who played the last three seasons with the San Jose Sharks, to a 5-year free-agent deal.