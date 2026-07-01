Sources: Sergei Bobrovsky inks 3-year, $21M deal with Toronto

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Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, sources said.

Bobrovsky, who will turn 38 ahead of next season, was unable to come to terms with the Florida Panthers, leading him to free agency. The Panthers pivoted to a tandem of Jacob Markstrom (acquired in a trade with New Jersey on Tuesday) and Akira Schmid (acquired in a trade with Vegas).

In Toronto, Bobrovsky will reunite with his former Florida partner Anthony Stolarz. The Maple Leafs also have 24-year-old Dennis Hildeby in their goalie room.

After leading the Panthers to two Stanley Cups in three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, Bobrovsky took a step back last season, as did his team. Florida failed to make the postseason, while the veteran goalie carried a 27-23-1 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage, the lowest of his career.

However, Bobrovsky finished with at least 50 starts in four of the last five seasons, and 30 wins in three of the past five seasons.

In the past three seasons, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has averaged five shutouts. He has a career save percentage of .912 in 806 games played.

Bobrovsky's last deal, signed in the summer of 2019 with Florida, ran seven seasons with a salary cap hit of $10 million. He began his career with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010, before spending three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Maple Leafs, who welcomed Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick of last week's draft, have been busy after missing the playoffs last season. New GM John Chayka traded away defenseman Brandon Carlo, forward Nick Robertson and goalie Joseph Woll, which helped clear cap room for Bobrovsky and other free agency moves. The team also signed Jack Roslovic on a two-year deal, with a $4 million average annual value (AAV) and Colton Sissons on a two-year deal with a $4.25 million AAV.

The team hired Jim Hiller as its new head coach for next season after firing Craig Berube.

Bobrovsky's contract takes him through his age 40 season, but many around the league cautioned about an age decline for the goalie, who is famous for his keen approach to training, mobility and recovery.