New York Rangers welcome Oliver Bjorkstrand on one-year deal

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The New York Rangers have signed free-agent winger Oliver Bjorkstrand, as they continue to seek improvement for their offense.

Bjorkstrand signed a one-year deal with a $4.5 million salary cap hit on Monday. He just completed a five-year contract with a $5.4 million cap hit.

Bjorkstrand, 31, had four straight seasons of at least 20 goals before last season, when his production declined with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had 12 goals and 20 assists in 80 games last season, his 11th in the NHL, while averaging just 13:38 time on the ice.

Overall, he has 416 points in 704 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets -- who drafted him 89th overall in 2013 -- as well as the Seattle Kraken and the Lightning, who traded for him in March 2025.

The Rangers were 23rd in the NHL in goals per game last season (2.87), finishing last in the Metro Division and missing the playoffs for the second straight season. New York already made one big addition to their offense by acquiring Vegas Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev, signing the restricted free agent to a 7-year contract with a $11 million cap hit.