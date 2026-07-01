Dillon Dube, one of 5 acquitted in Hockey Canada case, joins Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Dillon Dube signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, making him the second of five players acquitted in the Canada 2018 world junior sexual assault case to get an NHL deal since the trial ended just under a year ago.

Dube was signed for $850,000 for next season on a one-way contract, which means he gets paid that salary whether he's in the NHL or the American Hockey League. He played 58 games this past year for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds after agreeing to a professional tryout in December with St. Louis' top minor league affiliate.

The 5-foot-11 winger, who turns 28 on July 20, follows goaltender Carter Hart back into the league. Hart signed with Vegas in October and backstopped the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Carolina in six games.

The NHL in September reinstated Hart, Dube, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton, allowing them to play beginning Dec. 1. That came after a judge in London, Ontario, found them not guilty of sexual assault and McLeod additionally of a separate count of being a party to the offense.

McLeod in October signed a three-year contract to remain in the Russia-based KHL. Foote signed an AHL deal with the Chicago Wolves and played for them this past season. Formenton played in Switzerland.