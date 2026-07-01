Capitals sign Boone Jenner, Vincent Desharnais to 4-year deals

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The Washington Capitals have signed center Boone Jenner, reaching a four-year, $23 million contract to bring in the former Columbus Blue Jackets captain, the team announced Wednesday.

The Capitals also announced a four-year, $16.8 million deal with defenseman Vincent Desharnais.

A 2011 second-round pick of Columbus who served as the Blue Jackets' captain since 2021, Jenner had 13 goals and 38 points last season while averaging 16:04 in ice time. In the final season of a deal that carried a $3.75 million salary cap hit, Jenner played in 67 games and posted three game-winning goals while being nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial (sportsmanship) and King Clancy Memorial (leadership on and off ice) trophies.

A native of Dorchester, Ontario, Jenner, 33, had a career-high 30 goals and 49 points in 2016-17 for the Blue Jackets, and he has posted four 20-goal seasons in his 14-year career. He is the franchise's all-time leader in games played with 808.

Jenner has also played extensively for Team Canada. In 2016, he was a part of a roster that won the world championship in Russia.

Desharnais, 30, had one goal and six assists in 53 games for the San Jose Sharks last season. He has also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks over a four-year career, with two goals and 24 assists.